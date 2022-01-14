2023 presidency: Orji Uzor Kalu’s posters flood Bauchi’s major streets

The Northern Youth Movement for Orji Kalu, a political support group for the former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has pasted his posters on major streets and houses in Bauchi state for the 2023 president.

The posters were sighted in the Emir’s Palace roundabout, Central Market, Awalah, Fire Service, Jos Road and several other places in the state.

The group called Orji Kalu to join the 2023 presidential race, urging the All Progressives Congress to begin a process of adopting him as the sole candidate of the party “because of his managerial skill and experience.”

According to the group, Kalu is a detribalised Nigerian who if given the opportunity as president, he can unite the country and save it from imminent disintegration.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s acceptability demonstrates the resolved resolve of the youths in the 19 Northern states to support him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Kalu is a result-oriented leader with a proven track record that can sustain and consolidate the gains recorded by the current administration, Kalu is one of the best bets for the APC in 2023”