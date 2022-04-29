2023 Presidency: PDP disqualifies 2 aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential Aspirants Screening Committee has disqualified two aspirants out of the 17 that appeared before it on Friday in Abuja.

Briefing journalists at the end of the exercise, the chairman, PDP Presidential Aspirants Screening Committee, former Senate President David Mark said the two aspirants failed to meet up with the requirements.

When asked about the identity of those disqualified, Mark said it would be made known in the committee’s report that would be submitted to the party

According to Mark, “The exercise went very well. We screened 17, 15 aspirants were cleared. Those not cleared have the right of appeal. We will submit a report to the party tonight.”

