2023 presidency: PDP shuts out Atiku, Tambuwal, zones chairmanship to North

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee has zoned the party’s national chairmanship position to the North, ahead of its October 30 elective national convention.

The party’s zoning formula has effectively neutralized and shut out the ambitions of former presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and Sokoto state governor Barrister Aminu Waziri Tambuwal both of whom are strongly eyeing the presidential slot ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of PDP zoning committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state disclosed while this reading the communiqué of the committee meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the committee resolved that the present national elective positions of the party should be swapped between the North and the South.

Ugwuanyi, who added that the decision was arrived at after the two meetings of the committee held in Enugu and Abuja, stated that “At the end of the deliberations of the PDP National Zoning Committee, it was resolved as follows:

“The National Zoning Committee of the PDP was given the mandate to zone National offices to be contested by all PDP members of the party at the PDP national convention of the party scheduled for Oct. 30/31 by the national executive committee of the party.

“That the mandate of the committee does not include zoning of the offices of the president, vice president and other executive and legislative offices of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And the decision of the committee to zone the party offices does not in any way affect the executive and legislative offices in Nigeria.

“That zoning of offices on PDP has traditionally been between the North and South of Nigeria.

“The decision of the PDP zoning committee is in line with the constitution of the Party on zoning and rotation of Party and national offices in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

“Consequently, the current offices being held by officers in the Southern Zones of the country, namely, South West, South East and South-South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North West, North East and North Central zones.”