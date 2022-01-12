2023 presidency: Pro Osinbajo group seeks Ilorin emir’ s support for VP emergence

Members of National Coalition Group (NCG) have asked for the support of the emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.



The leader of the group, Dr Eli Dibia, who led other members to the palace of the emir in Ilorin, Wednesday, requested the emir to help canvass for emergence of someone who will be president for all Nigerians come 2023.

“We are in Ilorin to seek the emir’s support for Osinbajo. Emir should help canvas for a president that will be for all Nigerians, who will build on legacies of President Buhari,” he added.

Dibia insisted that Osinbajo remains the best presidential candidate that the All Progressives Congress (APC) can field for the 3023 presidential elections.



Warning the APC leadership against fielding a wrong candidate for the elections, Dibia said, “The only person that the opposition is afraid of is Osinbajo. If we make the mistake of not fielding appropriate candidate, APC may lose to the opposition.’

Eulogising Osinbajo’s leadership qualities, the team leader pointed out that the vice president drafted the legal frame work for the development of Lagos.

“He (Osinbajo) understands the economy. He has the capacity to serve Nigerians. He’s a loyal VP. We want a servant president,” he added

Responding, the emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, prayed God to grant the country a peaceful transition in 2023.

While acknowledging the federal government’s efforts at curtailing various security challenges confronting the country, the monarch prayed for the restoration of peace to all the nook and crannies of the country.

He thanked the pro- Osinbajo presidency team for the visit and wish them well in their programmes.

