2023 presidency: Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala, Hayatu-Deen visit Abia gov over consensus

Four Northern Nigeria Presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stressed the need to come up with a consensus presidential candidate to enable the party defeat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

The presidential aspirants included Senator Bukola Saraki, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, of Sokoto state, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Former Managing Director FSB International Bank, Alhaji Usman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

The four aspirants visited Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Tuesday at his Umuobiakwa Obingwa country home in Abia state.

Speaking shortly after a closed-door meeting with Governor Ikpeazu, Senator Bukola Saraki said that they were in Abia to discuss with Abia governor whom they described as ‘a key stakeholder’ in PDP.’

Saraki noted that the discussion was on the issue of having consensus candidate ahead of PDP presidential primaries, stressing that most of them running were ready to work for a consensus candidate to ensure that PDP wrestled power from the ruling All Progressives Congress come 2023.

He added that Nigeria was going through hardship, pointing out that the spate of insecurity was frightening and required PDP to come together with a consensus candidate that is popular to win election for the opposition party in the emerging political dispensation.

“We are in Abia to seek the support of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. For the first time, the presidential aspirants are coming together to turn this country around, very sure, PDP will win 2023 presidential election.

He revealed that from Abia, they would be heading to Enugu state to also meet with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

When asked why another presidential aspirant, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar did not come with them, the leader of the delegation, Senator Bukola Saraki said that Atiku was aware of their consensus option and that they have also visited him.

In his response, their host, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu expressed delight for the visit, adding that the hope of a new Nigeria was being rekindled to forge an alliance that can rescue the country.

He called on the presidential aspirants to come together to first seek for the survival of the country than personal interest.