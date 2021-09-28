2023 presidency: Seek support of other zones, lawmaker urges South-east

The lawmaker representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency of Ebonyi state, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, Tuesday, urged South-east leaders to lobby other zones to produce the next president of the country.

Ogah noted that the five states that made up the zone cannot on their own produce the needed number to get the presidency.

The lawmaker stated this while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He said: “I want our people to understand that it is not about Igbo presidency, it is about the president of the country. I am supporting a south eastern person to be president and we are begging that the position should be zoned to south this time around. When it is zoned to south, the south will be able to meet to zone it to where it has not gone before.

“It is not about Igbo presidency because we don’t have Igbo president in the constitution. What we have is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that is what is contained in the constitution. We should lobby other zones to get South east president because the five eastern states cannot win the position without the support of other zones.

“We should be appealing to other states and zones to give the five eastern states a chance to produce the president of Nigeria and not Igbo president”.

Speaking on the 61st independence anniversary of Nigeria, the APC lawmaker lamented the sabotage in the security sector of the country which he attributed to wrong and fake leadership.

“We have to work more on security, look more into the security of this country. There is much sabotage in security system and it is happening because we have fake representatives. We have people that were not elected by the people, we have people that were elected in hotels,” he said.