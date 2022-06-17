2023 presidency: South-east Governors Forum failed Igbo nation – Ohanaeze

An apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Friday, blamed the South East Governors’ Forum and other political class from the zone for the failure of Igbo man to emerge as a presidential candidate of either of the two topmost political parties at the just concluded primary elections.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, from the North-east, had emerged the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the South-west became the flag-bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the development in a press statement, the Vice President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Damian Afam Okeke-Ogene, attributed the development to the leadership of the political parties, who according to him, controlled the delegates to the national conventions.

“It is about ten months before the elections and I won’t say things have worked out the way Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expected. In spite of sustained efforts and advocacy to ensure that most political parties field candidates of Igbo extraction as their Presidential candidates, things didn’t work out that way, which I must say is very unfortunate for the country. It is regrettable that the political class in the South-east frustrated efforts of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in championing the course for presidency of Igbo extraction.

“It is sad to note that all the delegates to the conventions were more or less controlled by the leadership of their various political parties which was reflected in their voting pattern and was a slap on the expectations of South East geopolitical zone with exception of the Ebonyi state delegates who distinguished themselves as committed Igbo patriots and should be commended for their resilience. I must state that the South East Governors Forum and Ohanaeze Ndigbo cannot be totally exonerated from the outcome of those conversations.

“Their actions made it clear that there is a leadership vacuum in South-east region because failure of South-east Governors to have a united front at this critical time is quite regrettable. They were so individualistic in their approach towards this fundamental and decisive issue to the extent that information we received alleged that some Southeast Governors coordinated delegates for candidates from other geopolitical zones. For me they failed Ndigbo (Igbo nation),” the statement read inpart.

