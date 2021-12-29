2023 presidency: South-east leaders rally support for Anyim

Some leaders of the South-east geopolitical zone have rallied support for Senator Anyim Pius Anyim’s presidential aspiration in the 2023 General elections.

Former President of the Senate, Chief Adolphus Wabara, and some political leaders in the South-east recently expressed their support for Anyim.

The leaders are of the view that the Nigeria’s former number three citizen is most suited for the nation’s top job in terms of leadership experience, national stature, nationwide acceptability, age, maturity, comportment and capacity to manage the country and her economy.

Speaking at a grand reception and conferment of Chieftaincy title of “Maduforo Nde Ngwa” on the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, by the traditional council of Ngwa zone, in Abia state, Senator Wabara called on the Nigerian electorates, particularly the people of the South-east zone, to rally round Senator Anyim in his quest to clinch the ticket of his party at the primary and contest and win the presidency of Nigeria.

Wabara said Anyim has distinguished himself in his previous civil service career and political positions as the President of the Senate and as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) hence he would be a fit and proper person to pilot the affairs of Nigeria at this crucial moment of our country’s life.

The former Senate President added that the presidential aspirant was a dependable leader and a team player whose commitment to the unity of the country, rule of law and national equity is renown.

He noted that those who have worked closely with Anyim could easily attest to his ever pan-Nigerian disposition and his uncommon courage in the pursuit of true democracy, good governance and commitment to the greatness of Nigeria.

Other leaders of the South East zone and eminent political leaders outside Igboland who were invited guests to the occasion and who spoke at the event, unanimously endorsed Anyim as the hope for Nigeria in 2023.

On his part, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said it was gratifying that Anyim has declared his interest for the presidency when it appeared no one was stepping out for a challenge. Abaribe urged Nigerians and leaders from all the geo-political zones in the country to invest their trust and support for Senator Anyim.

In his speech at the occasion, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, commended Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for his illustrious service to his people which necessitated the chieftaincy title of “Maduforo Nde Ngwa” by the traditional council in his zone.

He stated that what was needed in the country were leaders that wouls work for the interest of the people and inspire great hope; leaders who will understand the needs of the people and empathise with them in their problems by finding a lasting mitigation to those challenges.