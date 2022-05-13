2023 presidency: Tackling insecurity, unemployment, power my top priorities – Fayemi

The Ekiti state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Friday in Bauchi said if given the opportunity to be Nigeria’s next president, his administration “will consolidate on the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and tackle the gaps identified.”

Fayemi, at a consultation meeting with Bauchi state APC delegates to seek their support on his aspiration, also said he would remain committed towards lifting many Nigerians out of poverty, unemployment and other national challenges.

He said he would rid the country of “unemployment, insecurity, insufficient power supply,” adding that he would never take the unity and cohesion of the country for granted for sustainable progress and development.

Governor Fayemi pledged to run all-inclusive government, initiative robust plan in order to meet the yearnings, concerns and aspirations of citizens so as to take Nigeria to its desired destination.

“I am here in Bauchi to seek the assistance and support of APC delegates because power is with them now as our delegates and as you all know, the government of President Buhari has done a lot to lift Nigerians out of poverty, and if given the opportunity, my administration will build on the gains and tackle the gaps identified,” he said.

He said with him as president, governors would be supported to function efficiently to improve the living conditions of citizens at the grassroots.

“Having served in different capacities as minister, governor, university teacher and researcher and as activist, it has given me the opportunity to know a lot of things in our dear country Nigeria and as the chairman of the Governors’ Forum, I relate with members regardless of party differences and their problems are my problems. By my training, my experience, my knowledge I have all it takes to make a fundamental difference in the lives of our people.”

