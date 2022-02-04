2023 presidency: ‘Tinubu most qualified’

A coalition of political support groups in Bauchi state under the aegis of ‘Tinubu Network for Grassroots Mobilisation 2023’ has declared support for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chairman of the Coalition Bala Hassan Burga who made the declaration while speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Bauchi friday, said they were ready to go to the grassroots to mobilise support for Tinubu.

He said, “The Coalition is made up of not less than 50 political support groups across Bauchi state who came together to sensitise people on Bola Tinubu presidential ambition.

“Among all those who have indicated interest in the 2023 presidency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the most qualified considering his track record as a two term Governor of Lagos state, business acumen and friendly posture. He has the capacity and resources to contest for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Come 2023, we have the surest conviction that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidential election after he must have won the APC ticket. He has the integrity to rule Nigeria after Muhammadu Buhari.”