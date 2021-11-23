2023 presidency: Tinubu’s 7-agenda out

Though the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has not declared his intention to vie for the 2023 presidency, his purported seven-point agenda has been released.

The seven-point agenda, tagged: ‘The Rebirth Manifesto’ is not yet made public, but sources close to Tinubu have pushed out the agenda.

Already, the South West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA 2023) has been launched in several states, including Lagos to push for the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

Many politicians, governors, lawmakers and others are drumming support for his emergence as president in 2023.

His posters have been seen in some states of the federation.

In the seven-point agenda, ‘leadership’ is number one.

Tinubu aims to provide transformational leadership that has the ability to unify all of Nigeria and leads to the attainment of shared goals and vision.

The second is technology, which is to leverage modern technology for digital transformation and economic growth.

Third on the agenda is Security by creating conditions that allow citizens move and transact freely across the nation.

Infrastructure is fourth on the agenda, aimed at extensive infrastructural development by building basic foundational services (24 hours access to electricity, roads, bridges etc) that connect (power) people and businesses ultimately improving the quality of living.

The fifth on purported Tinubu’s agenda is Homegrown businesses, which is about building platforms that enable and empower homegrown businesses to scale and compete favourably in the global market.

Education comes sixth on the agenda. With this, Tinubu aims to deploy initiatives targeted at promoting knowledge and equipping learners of all age groups with the skills and values needed to address modern-day challenges globally. It is also to propagate and activate strategies that also promote a sense of pride and awakening amongst all Nigerian citizens to the extent that people feel extremely patriotic and ecstatic to be Nigerians.