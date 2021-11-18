2023 presidency: Why groups are mounting pressure on Amaechi

GODWIN EGBA in Port Harcourt writes that over 3000 groups across the country have mounted pressure on the Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi to contest for the number one position in Nigeria

According to John C. Maxwell, “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.” To some individuals and groups in Nigeria, Amaechi has demonstrated that he knows the way and capable of leading Nigeria to a greater height if given the opportunity.

PreambleAs the race for the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria gathers momentum, the central discourse in every gathering of conscious Nigerians is shifting exponentially towards grappling with the question of the kind of president the country needs to build on the gains and achievements of the current administration.

The achievements are the fight against poverty, curbing insurgency, tackling insurgency, as well as the rising ethno-religious rivalry and political concerns of some sections of the country especially, those who feel cheated and in fact blotted-out from leadership and political relevance.

Sufficiently stocked with every ingredient that makes a great nation, including liquid and solid minerals, Nigeria has continued to battle the crippling hazards of lousy leadership and manifest corruption, namely poverty, stunted economic growth, poor infrastructure, etcetera.

The nervous frazzles of poverty, official corruption and associated menace inspired the cautious decision of President Mohammadu Buhari, to adopt very pragmatic approaches towards carefully untangling the clogs on Nigeria’s wheel of progress.

6 years of massive capital projects and fight against corruption

Six years down the line and amidst massive investments in capital projects, very significant improvements have been recorded by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in critical infrastructure such as roads, housing and most importantly, railway. More comforting is the commensurate effects of these visible achievements on Nigeria’s economy.

To pinpoint a particular and conspicuous yield of the fight against corruption under the current government; prior to 2015 when Buhari took over power, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was remitting less than 19 billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

However, official figures indicated that three years into Amaechi’s appointment as Minister of Transportation under Buhari/APC, NPA remitted a whopping sum of N1.02 trillion into the CRF. For instance, in 2019, the agency remitted over N300 billion into the revenue fund. That large sum represents a quantum leap in revenue and remittances.

Further, in 2020, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), an agency under the Ministry Transportation, headed by its former Director-General, Dakuku Peterside, remitted over 31billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and in the first half of 2021, under its new head, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, who is building on the legacies of Dakuku, it remitted over N21 billion. The revenue surge has transformed NIMASA from contributing between a paltry 1 to 3 billion annually, to approximately, 43 billion, into the national treasury.

Our correspondent gathered that over 7,000 jobs were also created in the first half of 2019 through the New Cabotage Compliance Strategy of NIMASA.

It is also worth mentioning that in 2020, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N1.4 billion as against its near zero remittances before 2015 when the Buhari/APC administration came on Board.

The interesting improvements in revenue generation and remittances in NPA, NIMASA and NRC no doubt, represents the success story of the current administration in fighting corruption, broadening the revenue base and improving the economy of Nigeria.

It would also be beneficial to emphatically state that the Abuja -Kaduna Railway, the Itape-Warri and the Lagos-Ibadan rail lines are completed and running as part government’s efforts to speed-up investments in infrastructure development.

Several other rail projects are ongoing and the train will be a great relief to road users. So far, over 40,000 Nigerians have been engaged in direct and indirect jobs at project sites with Lagos-Ibadan absorbing over 20,000 workers.

Amaechi and 2023

These and many more achievements to the credit of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, are contributory to the public yearn for the former Rivers governor to present himself for the 2023 presidential race.

Few weeks back, after a high-powered meeting that lasted for hours, critical stakeholders from the South-South region made public their stand to mop-up support and fully mobilize conscious Nigerians to throw their weights behind the Transportation Minister, when he eventually shows interest for the presidential race.

The group said, “Rotimi Amaechi deserves the Support of all”- they stated in a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Port Harcourt.

“He is preferred because of his immense contributions to the development of Nigeria and the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’’. NACRA 23.

“Having shown uncommon commitment towards the success of the Buhari/APC administration and the general good of Nigerians, Amaechi is eminently qualified in all ramifications, to lead the country to attain greater heights”. Chizi Nyeomasila.

While some Nigerians prefer the two-term Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, over all others, because of his pragmatic and visionary leadership model, others say he is young, energetic and willing to work for the development of Nigeria, based on his experience in politics, his administrative acumen, his mastery of the Nigerian political terrain and more.

How ever and which ever way one would describe Amaechi, one Chief thing is that he is a workaholic people’s servant, constantly thinking out policies that will enhance public welfare, especially the well-being of the poor and needy in society.

Wooing Amaech to contest 2023 presidential election

Apart from hundreds of political pressure groups from South South region of Nigeria, patriotic groups from other regions have also joined the project of wooing the Minister into the race, given his antecedents. These include the Nigerian students, Arewa, Igbo, Yoruba, Niger Delta groups & over 300 beneficiaries of Amaechi’s overseas scholarship scheme during his years as governor of Rivers state.

Very key and influential amongst these groups is Nigerians in Diaspora Agenda 2023 for Amaechi, led by Barr. Sam Wosu, a sound and renowned technocrat based in London. According to this group, “we are ready to mobilise Nigerians both within and outside the country to ensure that a focussed, detribalized, visionary, egalitarian and patriotic Nigerian like Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, whose antecedents and feats as an Administrator is well known and acknowledged all over the world, becomes the President come 2023.

Assisting NDA2023 in her mission are over 86 Nigerian YOUTHS in diaspora who have volunteered to coordinate over 3000 other youths sent on Scholarship overseas during the administration of Rt. Hon. Amaechi as Governor of Rivers State. In their mobilization strategy termed – ‘Project Contact others you know’, the group said they have watched and followed Amaechi and have come to the conclusion that if there is any Nigerian living today and capable of rescuing and repositioning Nigeria to achieve the lofty goals and ideals of the founding fathers of the country, it is Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and nobody else.

Given credence to the above assertion and position, Hon. Oyet Precious Project Coordinator and Spokesperson of the Beneficiaries of RSSDA Overseas Scholarship Network, BROSNET – a powerhouse of talents, brains and ideas.

The Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency, an entity set up by law by the Rivers State Government of Nigeria through the RSSDA Act of 2007 and amended in 2008. The agency is a structured, sequential and integrated intervention programme established by the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi led administration with the mandate to impact the people of Rivers State through initiatives such as the provision of infrastructure, skills development, job creation and human capital development.

As a Network of foreign trained graduates, technocrats, eggheads, professionals, champions and solution providers from diverse disciplines and domains, we believe impossibility is nothing. As such, we’re on a Mission to make the impossible possible, close the gap gradually and make a difference.

The fact remains that most of us know in our gut that Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is the right man for the job of President and with the help of God Nigeria will be great again under Amaechi.

South West movement

Apart from great sons and daughters of the South-West, including traditional rulers who have indicated interest to ensure that all political structures in the west collapses for the vision of rescuing and repositioning Nigeria through Amaechi’s presidency, Hon. Nias Adebayo Kayode, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and leader of the Amalgamation of South/West Ex-Lawmakers for Amaechi, is charged to mobilise the grassroots to clear the ground for Amaechi to take over of the South West before 2023.

Arewa connection

Outside the works of Amaechi Vanguard and other related political pressure Groups in mobilizing the Northern region for Amaechi, the efforts of the Arewa Youths to rally support for Amaechi Presidency need not be overemphasized.

According to report widely published in most Nigerian Newspapers, Young persons from the Northern part of Nigeria under the aegis of Arewa Youth for Amaechi 2023, have said for the country to attain the development it desires, all citizens must get involved in the process of leadership recruitment.

Consequently, the group said it has identified the current Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi, as possessing the right credentials to lead the country on the path of desired development and National unity.

In this guise, the group in a statement signed by its National Co-ordinator, Comrd. Yusuf Yahuza explained that the group is organizing a public lecture in Kano State with the theme: ‘The role of youth in forging National Unity and Integration to stimulate consciousness amongst youths to get involved in the leadership recruitment process.

According to the statement, during the lecture, participants would ex-ray the virtues of Hon. Rotimi Amaechi’s political sojourn and inaugurate National Executive officers for the group to propagate the candidature of Amaechi and subsequently impress on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“As 2023 general elections approach, we are not unaware of the expectations of well-meaning citizens. This is why having looked around the country, we have been able to identify the current Minister of Transportation as one who is fit to take over the mantle of leadership when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office. Hon. Amaechi stands out in many regards when you take a cursory look at the numerous achievements he made when he held sway as Governor of Rivers state.

As Minister of Transportation, he has not left anyone in doubt that indeed he is a lover of development. The transformation in the railway sub-sector of the transportation sector has delighted all across the country and beyond. Besides, Amaechi remains a bridge builder that will serve as a unifying factor of the country especially at a time when there are many agitations in different parts of the country”, the statement noted.

South East movement

Apart from the fact that Amaechi is an Igbo man, being married to a great daughter of Ndi Igbo, Dame Judith Amaechi, from Anambra State, and for assisting a lot of Igbos in areas of appointments, employment and empowerment both during his days as the Speaker, Governor of Rivers State and as the Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he has a lot of associates and connection within the South East.

According to Chinedu Ugbogu, the Convener of Igbo Youths for National Unity for Amaechi’s Presidency and member Ohaneze Ndigbo, “Chief Eze, I have been following your writes up about H.E. Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amechi for long and has been enjoying it but I think it’s high time the needful is done.

Chibuike Amaechi is courageous and remains one of the great men this country has but his silent about 2023 is no longer acceptable to us from the South East

The fact remains that without Chibuike Amaechi, no amount of pressure or propaganda would have made APC to win the 2015 presidential election.

“We know others played their parts in the election but Gov. Chibuike Amechi made every effort possible and so should be given a chance.

“I neither have his phone number am nor pally around him. I am not from Rivers State but I want you to tell him to declare his intentions to run for 2023 presidential election as the entire southern Nigeria will support him wholeheartedly. If he wants a proof for that, fix appointment for us to meet him. I have consulted widely and they are waiting for him to speak up.

“I’m available any time to prove that for him that those people he thinks are not with him will be ones driving this process.

“We can make this happen and we know how to do that”

Nigerian students connection, impact of Senator Uchendu, Dr. Chuku, others

At the just concluded national convention of the Nigerian students with the theme: “Amaechi: the Emergence of a product of Campus Struggle”, held in Calabar, Cross Rivers state, the students association enumerated the marvelous works of the Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in the education sector, when he held sway as Rivers governor and the need to replicate same and even more across the country to transform education in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event the group’s leader, Comr. Alfred Marshall Osanna, said “Nigerian students and those in the diaspora have resolved to work hand in glove with other patriotic Nigerians and groups countrywide to see that the Transportation Minister joins and wins the 2023 presidential race and deploys his magic wand in leadership to develop the human and material potentials of Nigeria to the fullest.’

In attendance were Alabo Francis Ebenezer, the EDFA of NDBDA, the National patron of the Association with Dr. Lawrence Chuku the Patron of the Uniport Chapter amongst many other dignitaries.

According to Alabo Ebenezer in his presentation, “Amaechi’s developmental revolution in Rivers state during his reign as a Governor was felt in all aspects of the sectors, ranging from construction and reconstruction of major streets and roads across the 23 Local Government Areas, building of primary, secondary and Tertiary health centres and hospitals and unusual Over_Sees Scholarship are parts of the reasons why we all are urging him to throw in the towel and contest the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Andrew Uchendu, the Chairman of the Governing Board of the University of Port Harcourt, who was ably represented at the event by Dr. Lawrence Chuku, in his opening remarks highlighted key feats of Amaechi while as the governor of Rivers state and his unique leadership outputs why he should contest the 2023 presidential election.

Prof. Adiele Edward of the Dept of Educational Mgt., Faculty of Education, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni presented a lecture titled, “Exploring The Political Potentials of Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi For National Cohesion and Development Agenda for 2023” during the historical event.

Prof Ugboma, Prince Tonye Princewill and Dimkpa

A former governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonye Princewill, has said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has the requisite qualities to become the President in 2023.

Princewill said, given Amaechi’s achievements as a former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and chairman, conference of Speakers in Nigeria, as well as a two-term governor, and now Minister for over six years, he stands tall among top politicians in the country to steer the nation’s ship.

He stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while reacting to a statement by the Arewa youths urging the minister to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Princewill said, “they say a prophet is not always appreciated in his own home. Although it may seem like it, this is not quite the case. Our Amaechi is appreciated both at home and abroad and has what it takes to become President.”

On the call by the Arewa youths for the Transportation Minister to show interest in the 2023 Presidential race, Princewill said, “I support these youths who did what they could with no help from any big man.

“I watched them closely from afar. Their actions match their words and those that know the truth know we need someone who is ready to put sentiments aside and move this country forward”.

Recall that some youths from the Northern part of Nigeria under the auspices of Arewa Youths for Amaechi 2023 said that for the country to attain the development it desires, all the citizens should get involved in the process of leadership recruitment.

Prof Ugboma

Prof. Henry UGBOMA, the indefatigable CMD of UPTH is a political leader whose love for the Minister is infectious. He is an enigma and his style of politics totally defers the logic of our day to day politicians in Nigeria. He has no time to talk as the common politicians do but his actions speak out his words. His love and silent mobilisation of force and forces that will enthrone Amaechi as the next President of Nigeria needs not be overemphasized. Select ten of his types in the six regions of Nigeria, then Amaechi should go and sleep and prepare for his swearing in ceremony come May 29th 2023.

Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa

According to this irresistible grassroot political leader and a chieftain of APC in South South region, Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa, “Nigeria must get it right this time around and mobilise to ensure the victory of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi come 2023 of we are to be counted amongst the great nations of this world in this generation.

Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa who is the pioneer Managing Director of the Rivers State Signage and advertisement agency, further highlighted the possibility of achieving this when he urged a mass movement, “Amaechi Vanguard” with Chapters spread in all the 774 Local Government Areas of Nigeria that they should be the first to drag the Transportation Minister Into 2023 Race.

He urged the leadership of the group to take the lead in that direction, noting that citizens are craving for a better Nigeria.

He recalled that “the crave for a better Nigeria starts with the word ‘CRA’. CRA is an acronym, it means Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. So in 2023, we would want you to be the first, and I am hoping that the national chairman of Amaechi Vanguard and his state chairmen will be one of the first NGOs that will first call on our Honourable Minister of Transportation to get into the race for 2023”.

Frontiers For Peace And Unity

Speaking under the aegis of Frontiers for Peace and Unity, FPU, the leadership of the South South youth organisation urged Nigerians, and those in the oil rich Niger Delta region to support Amaechi for president in the forthcoming election, stressing that he is most qualified for the position.

The group believes that the Transport Minister has been very prudent in any task assigned him, hence, the need for President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the mantle of leadership to him, in 2023.

Though, the Minister is yet to officially announce his interest, but there are emerging indications that he has started plotting his winning strategy, also, he appears to be the focus of some stakeholders and leaders in the Niger Delta region.o

Coordinator, FPU, Mr. Onyebuchi Patrick Echenwo said, “he (Amaechi) is the best candidate, for Buhari to achieve some level of success in the Nigerian economy, transportation sector is one that has made it possible.

“We all know the importance of railway and how it is helping in the export and importation of products in Nigeria currently. Ameachi is one man that is prudent in any office he found himself, if he happens to be president, I believe with his age and wisdom, he will do well.

“Rivers people should support him, because he did well for Rivers people, it is only when one do well, you can praise him for his efforts for him to do more. My massage to Rivers State youths is that, we have been agitating for a young and prudent President, and Amaechi is that man who has the qualifications, Rivers youths should join strength with FPU to make sure we bring Amaechi to the President Position come 2023.

Speaking during the inauguration, the founder and national coordinator of the FPU, Mrs. Owadikitorusinya Ikalama stressed on the benefit of uniting and fronting a just course.

Mrs. Owadikitorusinya further charged all to strongly keep to the tenets and mission of FPU, which she said includes “to propagate the message of peace, unity and development among APC members, Rivers People and Nigerians to support Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi to ascend the seat of president of Nigeria and elect a riverine to ascend the governor’s seat of Rivers state.”

“Amaechi’s legacies as a former governor, and his leadership principles which are still exponentially displayed in his assignment as Minister for Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We charge everyone to join hand with the Frontiers for Peace and Unity and APC to actualise a peaceful, united and developed Nigeria.”

Others

I See You Foundation for Peace and Prosperity (I See You Group), a very organized, popular group of progressives and patriots, led by its National Leader, Chizi Nyeomasila.

Amaechi Vanguard, a nationalistic non-governmental, non-profit organization, with a core mandate of mobilizing support for good governance and creating awareness for improved citizens’ participation in the electoral process. The group is led by Haruna Bature, the National Chairman.

National Agenda for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (NACRA 23) – is an advocacy, non profit making, progressive Nigerian group calling on the Honorable Minister of Transportation of Nigeria, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to heed the call to run for the office of President of Nigeria 2023. NACRA 23’ is led by Lady Ibifuro Tatua.

NAPROCIN

With a membership base that cuts across all regions, the group is led by a focused progressive, David Oguzierem, and has been in the forefront of the campaign for democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

Fresh Hope Media Group.

Led by Pst. Ezekiel Warigbani, the group, stocked with political rink-tanks and leadership experts with experiences spanning several years has been in the forefront of the boundless call on Rt. Hon. Chibuike, to throw himself into the ring and battle for the country’s Presidential seat which is due the South of Nigeria.

Fubi Political Associates

A group of dogged progressives and allies of a selfless servant-leader, Fubara Ohaka, who is battle ready for the Amaechi’s 2023 project, amongst others.

Furthermore, as the atmosphere continues to get tensed, analysts have settled that political elite especially those who fought to enthrone President Mohammadu Buhari in 2015, aside from Bola Tinubu, are comfortable with the Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, succeeding President Buhari, given that he is young, vibrant, visionary, vastly experienced, focused, result-oriented and would lead the country to greatness.

A man of giant records, Amaechi’s massive investments in infrastructure projects have continued to yield economic growth and financial returns in billions to Rivers State.

It was he under whose administration as Rivers Governor education was prioritized and taken to a global standard to the extent that the city of Port Harcourt was qualified to bid and in fact, defeated Oxford, England; Vilnius in Lithuania, Pula in Croatia and several other notable cities to emerge World Book Capital in 2014.

500 world-class model primary schools with sophisticated teaching and learning technologies and state-of-the-arts facilities, 24 prototype Secondary Schools with the best facilities ever, free and compulsory education (free books, pairs of shoes, uniforms, bags, writing materials etc) and the employment of over 13,000 teachers are no mean investments in education. Amaechi did them all as Rivers Governor.

His overwhelming achievements as Nigeria’s Transportation Minister is a public knowledge but cannot be overemphasized. He is connecting Nigeria with rail lines and over 50,000 educated and skilled Nigerians have been gainfully employed while several thousands of unskilled men have gotten skills in different areas and have been meaningfully engaged. Others are undergoing professional education in different parts of the world in various fields especially engineering and ICT to man our railways.

CONCLUSION

In his famous quote, Amaechi stated ” I ventured into politics because of hunger in the land, I wasn’t hungry but each time I set out, all I see is hunger, and feel a responsible Government can do a lot to alleviate this hunger, this alone was what fired me into politics “.

Amaechi in a recent interview with the Thisday Newspaper when asked whether he has all it takes to be the president of Nigeria, said: “That’ll is a more difficult question to answer. And I will tell you why. Whatever capacity I deployed in Rivers State, still exists in me. One of the things I heard before I became governor of Rivers State was that, ‘he is too young, he is too rascally but when I came, within six months, the kidnappers were on the run. I am the first Nigerian to call them criminals. Look at what they are doing, they are killing people, and if you kill people, are you not a criminal? You see, government has the coercive capacity to put anybody down, it depends on whether you want to deploy it or not. So being president is not an issue, I should focus on the responsibilities I have been given.”

To conclude, Comrade Alfred Marshall Osanma the National Coordinator of Nigerian students Ameachi supporters Worldwide who during the just concluded national convention of the group held at municipal garden at Calabar, Cross Rivers state said: “Even though Rt Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi may not have shown interest to contest the election at the moment but we have gone ahead of him to mobilise funds to purchase both the APC presidential primary form and the main presidential form to enable him to contest come 2023 unhindered”.

The question is will Amaechi give in to the pressure?