2023 presidency: Will Wike cross this Rivers of tears?

As presidential aspirants across the country are busy strategizing against all odds, to capture the apex office in the land, GODWIN EGBA ponders whether the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, will make it to the Aso Rock Villa in the midst of allegations of maladministration in the state Preparations for democratic elections has taken a centre stage in Nigeria that would usher in a new President for the country next year.

Ditto aspirants for the National Assembly- the Senate and the House of Reps- are also on top gear. There are also preparations into seats of the governors as well as the State Houses of Assembly.

It is obvious and acknowledged that all potential candidates vying for various elective posts from the presidential seat down to the state lawmakers would face the challenges of acceptability based on character, accountability, integrity, certificate qualifications, among others.

Whether the aspirants are of the old brigade stock or new generation players, they will face the aforementioned tests before they succeed in their quests.

So far, a careful look at the legion of aspirants who have laced their boots for the presidential battle showed that they are majorly from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including few from less popular parties.

Some of these aspirants are neophytes while some of the politicians are well experienced.

Wike as the focus of attention here can be classified as a 21st century politician and not a neophyte.

He is armed with his track record of public service as an ex-council chairman of his Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers state for two tenures.

He was also the Chief of Staff, Rivers state government under the government of Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, for eight years, Minister of Education under Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and now as governor of the state to clock eight years in office next year.

Before completing his eight years, Governor Wike has declared ambition to run for presidency to rule the country come 2023 general elections.

Interestingly, he beats his chest that within his seven years in office, so far, he has made remarkable achievements across the state.

His achievements

, among others include a visible number of infrastructural development in the areas of newly constructed and re-constructed roads across the state.

In his kitty are also newly constructed mega over-head (fly-over) bridges concentrated in Port-Harcourt, the state capital, newly built office complexes for the judiciary, expansion of tertiary institutions with learning facilities, among others, as his legacies to reckon with.

Undisputably, his checklist of achievements, so far, has won him a bouquet of commendation from his supporters and admirers within and outside the state but certainly not all.

He has a number of discontented critical stakeholders in the socio-economic service deliveries in the state who are crying of unfair treatment by the governor’s administration.

Among these people are the pensioners, retirees, teachers and teeming unemployed youths, among others. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Rivers Civil Society Organization have been the voices of dissent against the sitting government.

The grouse against Wike’s government is nonpayment of legitimate wages, promotion of, and employment into the Rivers state civil service in both health and education sectors.

Also the retirees, pensioners and others are said to be wallowing in the labour market over the years the governor took over the reins of government.

A cross-section of civil service retirees, pensioners and public analysts who volunteered information to our correspondent in their different capacities, said they see no justification of the governor coming out as the next president of Nigeria if he could exhibit alleged high level insensitivity to the plight of Rivers people who are crying for their legitimate economic rights.

On the 19th April, 2022, the NLC Rivers state cried out disclosing that “it will not support the presidential ambition of the governor because of alleged poor treatment his government has allegedly meted out to the workers and retirees in the state”.

In the outburst to the NLC national level, the Rivers state chairperson, Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, disclosed that: “if governor wike cannot attend to workers at the state level, he would also not attend to the workers at the national level if elected as president of the country”.

According to Itubo, “the national secretariat of NLC is aware of workers’ plight in the state”, pointing out that retirees have not been paid their gratuities for so many years and no employment nor promotion of workers under the governor’s administration.

Checks also confirmed by another Port-Harcourt based weekly newspaper said “the Rivers state government topped states in the country owing backlog of primary school teachers of accumulated arrears of salaries, allowances as well as non promotions of staffers.

To assert their genuine plight, teachers of Demonstration Primary and Secondary Schools in the state alongside the civil society organisation staged a protest late last year at the state capital Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference centre demanding for their unpaid wages.

The chairman, Rivers state civil society organization, Enefa Georgewill, who spoke on behalf of the protesting teachers questioned the state government’s seemingly refusal to pay the teachers’ salaries for about five years if not over then.

However, Commissioner for Information and Communication Rivers state, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim acknowledged that ideally, to give honour to whom honour is due, Governor wike is a lesson in visionary leadership.

He once profiled the governor’s outstanding achievements within seven years in office capturing his legacy in infrastructural projects, ranging from dual carriage unity roads, expressways, solid bridge and sports, health, education and sports as reliable index for development in Nigeria.

To Pastor Nisirm, Governor wike “has emerged as the beacon and catalyst in the rejuvenation of the PDP into an intimidating force which Nigerians are earnestly yearning for; through him Nigerians are putting their hopes on the PDP to salvage whatever is left of the country, after the unfortunate and clueless APC misrule comes to an end…” he said.

In line with the commissioner’s campaign body language, Governor Wike in early February 2022 in the state set a road map for his 2023 PDP presidential candidate, stating clearly that the PDP would not give its presidential ticket to any candidate who would serve only the interest of the wealthy few in Nigeria.

He pointed out that “some desperate politicians were already scheming for a candidate who would not serve the interest of the many, rather the interest of just those of the wealthy few,” he noted.

Now the presidential race has begun and notably both APC and PDP as major parties are fielding their potential candidates from their respective geographical regions.

Almost all the presidential hopefuls from the two mega parties have their intimidating towering leadership credentials that Nigerian electorate would have to choose from.

A cross-section of political analysts who shared their thoughts with Blueprint in Port-Harcourt acknowledged that though Wike is a dynamic political tactician and strong contender for the highest office, the presidency, he would be facing some political warlords, bulldozers such as Ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, his fellow PDP presidential aspirant, incumbent Minister of Transportation, Amaechi also of APC and Rivers kinsman making waves from the state to the national level.

The analysts expressed concern that despite Wike’s high profile positions in his twenty-two years in politics and public service, the long cry of civil servants in his state over insensitivity to alleged unpaid salaries, other wages, unemployment and promotion would count against his ambition.

An anonymous University Professor with the University of Port-Harcourt said: “Governor Wike is drumming his achievements based on his massive infrastructural legacy but what about “stomach infrastructure” which counts first to the poor masses; if he is not sensitive to civil servants’ needs, retirees and non-employment for the teeming Rivers youths can the larger Nigerians repose confidence in him if he takes the mantle of leadership of the country as president come 2023?”, the professor asked.

He concluded that charity begins at home, as such Governor Wike should demonstrate that spirit otherwise he has a state as Rivers of Tears for him to cross in his Presidential race.

