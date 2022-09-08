2023 presidential campaign: APC better prepared for power, not bickering like PDP, others – Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that his party is not threatened by the antics of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) among others, saying the ruling party is well positioned for victory.

The former Lagos state governor also denied insinuation in some quarters of plot to sack the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, before the general elections.

There have been reported plots to remove the national chairman who was accused of disloyalty to the presidential candidate.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national secretariat Wednesday in Abuja, Tinubu said his party was committed to democratic principles and values, but he cannot say of the opposition parties.

Tinubu was coming to the party’s national secretariat for the first time since emerging the APC presidential candidate.

He said “The meeting is to consult further, the organisational structure for the campaign for us to harmonise any fear and to make sure that we have an inclusive all party and all hands on deck to make sure that we are victorious during the election.

“We are not threatened. We are committed and we are very proud of ourselves, we are orderly manner, we are committed to democratic principles and values; we are not bickering any way and you know that. Can you say that of the other parties? We are not spewing fake statistics and wrong figures; can you say that of other parties? Well, we are what we are, a progressive party.

“It is a new horizon and we assure every Nigerians will benefit and I am very sure that there will be a refreshing and we will continue development in a rapid way.

“What we came here today to do is to discuss the campaign which is few days away. When INEC will lift the ban, how do we work out the details, work together, implement all we have been saying? Who are the members of the campaign council, who will not be members? And I beg you not to be angry if you are left out because we are going to give you another responsibility. Not every member here can be a member of the presidential campaign council.”

He charged the party leadership to scrutinise the report on his campaign council and make necessary inputs to ensure victory for the party at the poll.

While commending the party’s national chairman for a “good job” he has been doing for the party, Tinubu said: “I read in some papers disagreement between myself and the chairman; that’s a lie. We have come a long way and he knows that the big masquerade dances but not naked in the Market Square.

“And that is what Adamu is to me in the school of wisdom and we were governors together and God has put us together on this project again and he is going to deliver as chairman of the party when I become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am so confident about that.

“They can say whatever they want to say, they can throw all the jabs and debris that they want, but we, as a party, are strongly determined to fulfill our dreams of turning Nigeria to a very progressive highly developed country.”

The presidential candidate came to the Buhari House in company of his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong, Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi and Hon. James Faleke among others.

PDP in make or mar NEC

Meanwhile, the PDP will Thursday (today) hold what is best described as a make or mar National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The party’s crisis emerged following the choice of Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate by the presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and insistence of Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike’s group on the removal of the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The call for Ayu’s removal was consequent upon the emergence of Atiku, a northerner, as the party’s presidential candidate.

National Caucus and NEC meetings were earlier slated for Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022, before it was postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, 8th September 2022.

However, the meeting of the national caucus meeting was ongoing Wednesday as at the time of this report.

In a statement Wednesday, PDP National Director of Publicity Chinwe I. Nnorom said the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) were slated for Thursday, 8th September 2022 both at the party headquarters in Abuja.

The statement read in part: “The PDP holds the following meetings: National Caucus – Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja by 07:00 pm.

“Board of Trustees (BoT) – Thursday, September 08, 2022, at the NEC Hall; by 11:00 am; National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting – Thursday, September 08, 2002; at the NEC Hall; by 02:00 pm.”

It is expected that party leaders, who are members of the NEC which is the second highest decision-making body, would decide the fate of the embattled PDP National Chairman.

Southern NWC members

In a new twist to the PDP crisis, on Wednesday Southern members of the NWC called for Ayu’s resignation and staged a walkout on the embattled national chairman.

A member of the NWC who spoke under anonymity said, southerners that are members of the NWC led by deputy national chairman of the party, Taofeek Arapaja, blamed Ayu for the crisis rocking the party.

The source said: “The meeting that was supposed to start around 10 am was delayed till afternoon to pacify some members.

“In the ‘Any Other Business’ (AOB) session, Ayu called for comments. Some NWC members, especially those from the South, blamed the chairman for the crisis. They also demanded his resignation. Not satisfied with Ayu’s conduct at the meeting, they walked out.”

However, when contacted, PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba clarified that Ayu’s resignation was never discussed at the NWC meeting.

“That was never discussed. What we discussed were issues of the National Caucus, NEC meetings and Presidential campaign council. Ayu’s resignation was never discussed,” Ologunagba said Wednesday.

BoT chair

Similarly, the Chairman PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has offered to resign from his position for peace to reign in the party, a source told Blueprint.

Jibrin was once reported to have described as unfair for the party’s presidential candidate and the national chairman to hail from the same region.

However, as the crisis continues, the BoT chairman who has about six months to end his tenure, offered to resign for peace to be restored in the party.

A member of the BoT exclusively told Blueprint that Jibrin told some members of the organ he would resign.

“Yes, the BoT Chairman has offered to resign. He told some of us, even though we appealed to him to be patient,” said the source.

Wike, Udom absent at Atiku’s meeting

In a related development, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike, Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel and former Senate President Pius Anyim shunned Atiku’s meeting with the former presidential aspirants from the South Wednesday.

Those in attendance at the meeting that took place behind closed doors in Atiku’s Asokoro residence Abuja, include Dele Momodu, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Tari Oliver, Charles Ugwu and Kalu Chikwendu.

Atiku, who pledged to work with all former presidential aspirants, also commended those in attendance for accepting the outcome of the convention that produced him as the PDP standard bearer.



