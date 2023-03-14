2023 presidential election compromised, national youth alliance alleges

The leadership of the National Youths Alliance has alleged that the outcome of 2023 presidential election was manipulated.

The group in an interactive session with Journalists in Abuja, its national spokesmen, Comrade Obande Gideon, said President Muhammadu Buhari took time to package a well-designed electoral process aimed at bequeathing credible election to the nation, but officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sabotaged the process.

Comrade Obande alleged that the country’s electoral body derailed the process “by deliberately refusing to allow the transmission of the results electronically and on real time in order to allow the servers to be tampered with.”

The national spokesperson further insisted that INEC should explain how it spent money allocated for the conduct of the elections.

“Prof Mahmud Yakubu is the biggest obstacle to Nigeria’s electoral voyage to free and fair elections. He promised Nigerians a credible election but reneged on the promises.

“We are calling on Prof Mahmud Yakubu and his resident electoral commissioners to explain how they spent over N400 billion given to them to conduct the 2023 general election.

“In the same vein, we are calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions (EFCC), Independent Crimes and Related Commissions and other anti graft commissions to call Prof Mahmud and commissioners to explain the rumours that INEC servers were about to be hacked, hence the refusal of INEC to upload the results of the Presidential elections.”

Apart from rejecting the result of the February 25 election, the group said it would approach the courts with the aim of making sure that all the irregularities allowed by INEC are corrected.

Comrade Obande however, urged the youths to come out en mass to vote for their choice of candidates during the gubernatorial and house of assembly election.

