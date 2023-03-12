2023 presidential election: Eschew divisive politics, vote credible candidates – Hunkuyi beckons Kaduna electorate

The governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kaduna state, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, has urged residents to shun divisive politics and antics of groups and individuals on religion and tribal sentiments to win election.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Saturday, he urged the electorate to vote for him, reiterating his stance on inclusive government that will see him carry everybody along irrespective of age, religion, tribe and language differences should he wins the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

He said the claims and counter claims that some clergymen have endorsed certain candidate for governorship election was a distraction aimed at taking away the mind of people from the ills of the All Progressive Congress government in the state.

“I think you are aware of a letter by Kaduna state CAN Chairman, which endorsed the PDP governorship candidate. We also have audio where some Muslim clergymen have also endorsed the candidate of APC for governorship election in Kaduna state. Where do we go from here, where a governor that will emerge after the poll will be tagged a governor for Christians or a governor for Muslims in this metropolitan state?” he asked.

Though a letter that went viral in the social media, allegedly written by CAN Chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, endorsing the PDP guber candidate, Isah Ashiru Kudan, was vehemently denied by Hayab, who accused fifth columnists of the fake news, Hunkuyi said Kaduna people should be wise enough to discern what is going on as the governorship and state house of assembly election comes up in few days time.

According to Hunkuyi, the rain of maladministration by APC in the state falls on everyone, both Christians and Muslims.

The gubernatorial candidate said Kaduna state is known as the centre of learning and he does not expect any sensible person whether citizen or resident of the state to be carried away by religious and tribal sentiments drummed up by some candidates and their parties with the sole aim of winning election.

Senator Hunkuyi who said he was more experienced and knowledgeable in terms of complexity of the state than other candidates vying for the position of Kaduna state governor, dismissed allegation that he is also running on Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He described the allegation as laughable, noting that a committee was set up to select his running mate and at the end of the exercise, an Adara man, Dr Sani Mazawaje, a Christian, was chosen, contrary to the allegation.

