2023 presidential election: Labour Party insists on access to BVAS, reveals next move

Following court approval for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS), the Labour Party has issued a three-day ultimatum to the Commission.

The party swiftly asked the Commission to allow its lawyers and agents to inspect the machines, alongside other electoral materials or face the Obidient movement.

In an interview with Tribune on Saturday, the party’s presidential campaign council spokesman, Tanko Yunusa, said the Commission has gone ahead to start configuring BVAS machines when the Court allowed inspection of the BVAS by the Labour Party.

He berated INEC for choosing what court order to obey and which to disobey, in clear and fragrant disobedience.

He described INEC’s action of capable of tampering with the already stored and contentious result of the presidential election for which the Labour Party requested for inspection of the machines.

“They denied us, and have not allowed us to have access to the BVAS machines at all, these are the issues.

“And we are saying that if they do not allow us we would be force to call all our people to come out and mobilize ourselves to go to INEC office and demand for the rights of the people based on the last election…” he said.

