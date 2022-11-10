2023 presidential election ‘ll be a walkover for Tinubu – Ribadu

Director, Directorate of Stakeholder Relations, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would sweep the presidential election with a landslide margin in the forthcoming general elections.

Ribadu, however, warned that opposition parties and their candidates should be taken for granted.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the 132 members directorate of stakeholder relations, Ribadu said Tinubu is far better than any of the presidential candidates of the opposition political parties.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP) are among the leading presidential candidates contesting against Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Ribadu: “Luckily for us, our job is cut out for us. We have the most saleable product in the market today. There is no one candidate out there that is better than our own.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thorough bred administrator and maverick politician. He has something to show from his glowing antecedent, he will not learn on the job.

“He also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier. Though this election is literally a walk over for us, we should not leave anything to chances.

“We should not under-rate our opponents. We should work assiduously to make the margin of winning too wide that the victory will be massive and sweet.”

Ribadu urged members of the Directorate drawn from various field of human endeavours to work as one family in an atmosphere of cordiality and respect for each other.

“To ease operation, we have decided to divide the operations of the directorate into North and South. This is done to ensure that our work is targeted and thorough,” he added.

“We are also adopting a bottom-up and up-bottom approaches simultaneously through the creation of thematic area Units and leadership at zonal and state levels.

“The work will be guided with clear terms of reference to guide our operations and assigned tasks. Immediately after this formal event we will discuss in details and provide you with the necessary guidance to hit the ground running.”

APC’s founding national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, who inaugurated the directorate expressed satisfaction over the performance of the APC led administration since May 29, 2015.

Akande remarked that Tinubu has the wherewithal to administer the country irrespective of it’s diverse and heterogeneous nature.