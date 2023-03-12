2023 presidential election: Those calling for INEC boss’ resignation, forces of destabilisation – AYCF 

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended Independent National Electoral Commission for organising “the freest and fairest election in Nigeria since 1999”, warning that those calling for INEC chairman’s resignation are sore losers trying to cause crisis.

National President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said in Kaduna on Sunday that efforts to destabilise the country and cause crisis will be resisted by Arewa youth as they are all stakeholders in Nigeria.ln democracy. He urged civil societies to refrain from “acting the script of candidates who have lost out of the elections and are trying to engineer thuggery, killings and arson. We commend the doggedness of INEC election officials for delivering on their assignment. We reject any deliberate ploy to cause crisis in the name of unsubstantiated allegations of rigging”.

A statement issued by him said, “We are convinced that there are forces opposed to the commendable effort of INEC and we are aware there is grand conspiracy against INEC and Nigerians who voted for candidates of their choice and a deliberate ploy to distract the electoral umpire. We all have a duty as Nigerians to be patriotic enough to speak the truth and stand by peace, unity and national stability. We shall resist all forces seeking to undermine the current democratic process as being upheld by INEC.

“We are aware that the forces working against the INEC leadership do not mean well for Nigeria and we are prepared to stop them from their destabilization agenda. INEC must be allowed to deliver on their mandate without any hindrance. We are also prepared to ensure that peace is preserved under a democratic atmosphere because we are key stakeholders of the current democracy because of our history of struggle to end military dictatorship and sow the seed of civilian government. No one should dare truncate this democracy.

“INEC has given the 2023 elections their best shot by training and retraining of election officials, using the BVAS successfully in 90% cases. As with elections anywhere in the world, INEC couldn’t have done a perfect job because in reality they cannot be completely infallible. We say no to the forces of destabilization of Nigeria who have been calling for the resignation of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu without any cogent reason.

“For those who are crying wolf over election rigging, they need to have a rethink because APC’s Bola Tinubu lost in his immediate constituency of Lagos and Labor Party won many areas. PDP’s Atiku Abubakar won his immediate constituency of Adamawa. It is very clear that this is comparatively the most free and fair election since 1999. It is pointless crying foul where there is none. We call on men and women of good conscience to support the efforts of INEC to bequeath a good electoral legacy for the country.

“Imagine holding elections under a cashless policy, when there are rural areas without banks and ATM machines or non-existent internet infrastructure. It is obvious that the INEC officials made enormous sacrifice under the current economic and national security challenges to hold successful presidential and National Assembly elections.”



