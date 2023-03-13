2023 presidential election: Why I approached court – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023, general elections, Peter Obi, has stated that he is challenging the process leading to the emergence of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu as the winner.

Obi disclosed this during the morning live show on Arise TV Monday morning.

He said: “I have no issues with Tinubu. He is somebody I have so much respect for as a brother and regard as a father.

“I am only challenging the process through which INEC declared him as the President-elect. I have no issues with his declaration as the President-elect.”

The former Anambra state governor also debunked insinuation by Tinubu’s campaign media team that his contest was to aide the emergence of a Southern candidate.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

