2023 presidential handover: Police minsitry assures transition council of support

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, has assured that the management of the Ministry is fully prepared to support the assignment of the Transition Technical Task Team (TTTT) of the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) assigned to the Ministry for the 2023 transition process.

The ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Bolaji Kazeem, in a press statement, Tuesday, in Abuja, said the permanent secretary stated this during the interactive session with the Transition Technical Task Team (TTTT) of the 2023 Presidential Transition Process led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Policy and Development, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

“The permanent secretary stated that the Ministry is fully prepared to support the assignment of the TTTT by ensuring the timely submission of its report to the team adding that the Ministry has both human and material resources to make it a reality.

“Abel pointed out that the Ministry of Police Affairs has the mandate for ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians in addition to providing a conducive environment for socio-economic development and sustainable livelihood for the citizenry.

“He expressed that the Ministry has been able to formulate and implement policies, standards, and practices as well as promote institutions for the training and development of a professionalised Nigeria Police Force (NPF),” the statement read in part.

According to the spokesperson, the permanent secretary recalled the directives of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to support the 2023 presidential transition process from the current administration to the incoming one, with the mandate to collate information on all policies as well as analyse, key sector programmes and projects implemented from 2015 to date.

The unit head further stated that, “In his presentation, the Senior Special Assistant to President on Policy and Development, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan stated that Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 signed by the President on February 9, 2023, provides the legal framework for facilitating and managing Presidential Transitions at the Federal levels.

“He added that the two key documents for the 2023 Presidential Transition Process were a compendium of policies, programmes, and projects that were delivered to implement the nine priority areas of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Lead Sector Expert, Dr. Kabir Adamu, reiterated the need to finish strong and preserve all efforts in implementing successful reforms through proper documentation as well as to provide an objective assessment of the status of the reforms for the next administration to build on.

“He added that what is expected of the ministry is the collation of policies implemented within the period of the administration and the status of implementation as well as the provision of verifiable evidence to support the performance data.”



