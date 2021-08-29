2023: Pro-Osinbajo group takes lobby to Masari, Daura, others in Kastina

A major phase in the race towards the All Progressives Congress’ presidential ticket has begun with the weekend’s visit to Kastina state by a lobby group loyal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the 2023 presidential primaries of the ruling party.

Addressing newsmen Sunday in Abuja, members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) declared that their weekend mobilization and advocacy visit to the governor of Katsina state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, the Emir of Daura Emirate, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk along with a strategic meeting with APC members from all the 34 local government areas in Katsina state was a big success.

According to the National Chairman of the PCG, Alhaji Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi, its National Secretary, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia and PCG’s Co-ordinator in the South-west geo-political zone, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, their ten-man delegation and a team of fifty members from Kano and Katsina states’ chapters of PCG are assured of huge success in Katsina state.

According to Kurfi, the PCG’s strategic decision to begin it’s nationwide mobilization and advocacy visit from Katsina, the birthplace of President Muhammadu Buhari is a well thought out one.

“Every passing day, we see further indications of success in our mobilization and advocacy efforts towards ensuring that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari and sustain our party, APC’s progressive ideals.

“We deeply appreciate the warmth and hospitality offered by the people and government of Katsina state during our visit to Government House, Katsina last Friday as well as our visit to His Royal Majesty, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk last Saturday.

“Governor Masari personally received us and advised that we also apply our members’ energies towards further strengthening the APC nationwide.

“Our Royal father, the Emir of Daura also heard our genuinely patriotic reasons for making Professor Yemi Osinbajo our preference for leadership of Nigeria and while he is not a politician, he notes the excellent working relationship between both President Buhari and the VP, Professor Osinbajo.

“We assure all true Progressives and members of the APC in Nigeria and abroad that at the Government House, at the Palace and I our strategic meetings with various stakeholders drawn from all the local government areas of Katsina state, our concerns for stability, unity, peace and progress of Nigeria profoundly resonates,” Kurfi stated.

Explaining further about their motivation for pushing Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s candidature, PCG’s National Secretary, Dr. Eli Dibia emphasizee the need for the Buhari administration’s successes to evolve further under the banner of APC. Said Dr. Dibia: “As everyone knows, we started our awareness for good governance since March 2019, with a collective resolve to promote our great party, APC, so as to ensure that our party again produces Nigeria’s next President come 2023.

“Looking at the extant developmental challenges that the country is contending with, it is only wise for the Party to choose a most qualified and most acceptable Candidate to sustain and improve on the positive gains, achievements and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is in view of this development that we at the PCG feel convinced that an Osinbajo Presidency come 2023 will bring down tension, facilitate stability and accelerate further progress in all sectors of the economy.

“Therefore, we went before Governor Masari, the Emir of Daura and other stakeholders 8n Katsina state, to seek for support, wise counsel and advice towards accelerating the possibilities of collective success,” he stated, adding that Prof Osinbajo is one of those elements with8n the current system that can further enrich the nation’ s prospects.

Members of the PCG National Delegation that visited Katsina during the weekend include Alhaji Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi (National Chairman), Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed (National Coordinator), Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia (National Secretary), Comrade Olufemi Lawson (South-West coordinator), Mr. Jeffrey Omo Ozomegwa, Mrs. Ogechukwu Rose Micheal, Alhaji Musa Gidado, Hajia Rabiu Daudu, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Kent and Honourable Usman Yusuf.