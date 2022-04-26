2023: Protest erupts as Akwa Ibom PDP plans to stage guber primaries in Army Barracks 

Protests has trailed the in Akwa Ibom state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s planned relocation of the party’s governorship primaries slated for May 21st, 2022 to Army Barracks, Ibagwa in Abak council area.

The move is against the popular Uyo township stadium which had been the acceptable venue for the party primaries over the years.

Sources said the plot is at an advanced stage and the plotters will advance provision of adequate security as their reason for the relocation of the primaries to military barracks which is over 30 kilometers away from the capital.

Speaking with journalists in Uyo after a crucial meeting held at Unique Gardens, Ewet Housing Estate, Tuesday, one of the statutory delegates, Mr. John Etefit, said the state government desirous to impose their anointed aspirant on the party has concluded plans to stampede the party into taking the primaries to Ibagwa Barracks.

He said: “After fruitless efforts to get most of us to support the aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno hit a brick wall, subtle and open threats have been employed which we resisted and now, the idea of taking the primaries to the barracks have birthed.

“We were told by core supporters of the government’s preferred aspirant that their final joker is the barracks where only their supporters will be allowed access and those supporting other aspirants turned back and if they insist on going in, soldiers would be directed to unleash mayhem on them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

