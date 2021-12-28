2023: PUCA advises politicians to maintain decorum

The Pastors United for Change Association (PUCA) has called on Nigerian politician to maintain decorum as the nation approaches the 2023 general elections.

PUCA made the call during an end of the year interactive meeting with Christian stakeholders and Kaduna government in Kaduna state on Monday.

President of the association, Apostle David Adeniran, while speaking with newsmen at the function, explained that politicians should be aware that election is not about violence.

He enjoined politicians to maintain decorum and promote peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians, just as he also said religious leaders must preach messages of tolerance, unity and peace, and not misinform their congregations.

When asked on what informed the decision to organise the end of the year interactive meeting, Adeniran explained that the meeting was to keep the public abreast of some of government’s policies and programmes.

While speaking, the senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani, who was represented by his aide on interfaith, Hamza Muhammed, applauded the organisers for bringing stakeholders together in the interest of the state and the country at large.

A member representing Kaduna South at the National Assembly, Hon. Mukthar Ahmed Monrovia, who was also represented at the event said the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has done excellently well by transforming the state into an enviable position.