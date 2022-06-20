2023: PVC not enough

With barely eight months to the 2023 general elections, we need to charge our batteries for electing good candidates who have the growth and development of Nigeria at heart. For the 2023 presidency, we a candidate with a kind heart; someone that can at least redress the plight of talakawa (masses), someone that can go through sleepless nights towards finding solutions to the predicament bedevilling us; and above all, I yearn to see a president, who is capable of securing our lives against the agents of doom topping national affairs. This can only happen not just with PVC alone, we must also eschew tribalism, ethnicity and bigotry for the betterment of this country.

Nigeria is not short of ideas, economic blueprint and road maps, what it requires is the right patriot at the top to implement these ideas and ideals. Going forward, we must ensure that the man at the helm of affairs in Nigeria is one who is really concerned about the wellbeing of this nation and its people.

I call on all Nigerians to shun avarice, corruption, all forms of immorality and pray for God to forgive our past trespasses and turn away from our evil ways.

To this end, I can say, I have no qualms with any candidate that really looks fit to govern Nigeria effectively regardless of his religious or ethnic affiliation. A better hand is all I look on to, to paddle and sail us through the ocean of trauma, vicissitude and unprecedented calamities.

However, the question of paying 100% solidarity, loyalty or whatever they call it to any political party should be out of our sight as we have now come to a point where the ones with discerning minds realise how devilish and perilous such mentality is. The APC sinking ship is a typical case study to illustrate the magnitude of our worthless idea of going for a single party.

There are many rattling faces with workable brains out there in the other camps, so it’s our business to scrutinise beyond parties if we have to pinpoint people that would be the best for the positions we want to fill.

Finally, may we have those who would love us prior to and after the poll, because, with such type of people at the helm of our affairs, we could be opportune to inhale the fragrance of good governance at all levels. I urge Nigerians to be good citizens by getting their voters card and vote the right people in power, because Nigeria is too great to fail.

Inuwa Muhammad Goje,

Misau L.G.A, Bauchi state.

