2023: Rate aspirants by their capacities, Saraki urges PDP delegates

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention slated for 28 and 29 May, immediate past President of the Senate and Presidential aspirant, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged the party’s delegates to rate all aspirants by their capacities to lead the country out of the woods.

Saraki who stated this when he met the PDP Federal Capital Territory (FCT) delegates recently charged the delegates to look out for presidential aspirants that will unite Nigeria, attract investment and tackle insecurity.

He cautioned that “Where Nigeria is today, the country cannot toy with 2023 general elections. We cannot just choose anybody.”

Saraki continued “Today, unfortunately in Nigeria, we have a record of highest kidnapping in the world; we have the highest record of out of school children, the highest record of terrorism, unemployment and poverty.

“We must find a president that knows how to rescue Nigeria. You must look at all of us and look at our capacities.

“Measure our capacity by who can unite Nigeria. To unite Nigeria you must check our records. It is somebody who has been in a position who has brought everybody together.

“You must be able to bring collaboration, cooperation and bring people together. That is what Nigeria needs today as leadership.

“You must be somebody who the north and the south can say ‘he is the one that can hook us together’. Let us look at all the aspirants and see who can unite Nigeria.”

