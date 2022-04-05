2023: RCCG moves to ensure emergence of ‘godly’ politicians





The Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG), an arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has disclosed that candidates emerging from the church would undergo proper screening and properly monitored.

National Leader of the DPG, Dr Timothy Olaniyan, stated this in Ibadan on Monday at the launch of the DPG under the RCCG, Oyo Province 1, Ibadan.

Olaniyan said the directorate has been set up across the 36 states of the federation to enhance sensitization and education of Nigerians mostly at the grassroots.

According to Dr Olaniyan, DPG would endeavour to build candidates that would change the situation of things in the country, stating that “anyone we ratify and must be a sincere child of God.”

Dr Olaniyan pointed out that it is now time for Christians to get involved in politics as against being scared on the basis that politics is a dirty game.

He stressed that the need for the existence of a formidable team led to the inauguration of the DPG in Oyo Province 1.

“Our plans are to educate and sensitize the people, it is time that the children of God got into politics, the blood of Jesus will flush out dirtiness in politics that will pave way for servant leadership in Nigeria”, he said.

Dr Olaniyan added, “from a lot of quarters, Christians are being told that politics is a dirty game and people have use this to chase many Christians away from politics, but the Bible told us that Jesus will be born and the governance will be upon his shoulder.

“How many Christians are in government today? Government should come to people who can manage it. We have left this things over time, if am pastoring people and there is nothing beneficial to them, we must have godly people in government, not people who will continue to oppress the people.”

While enjoining Christians to rise to the occasion, participate fully in politics as well as ensuring that the the right people were voted into office to have a better society, the RCCG DPG leader said there would be officers at every parish of RCCG, that would coordinate and ensure grassroots sensitization continues and many Nigerians.

Dr Olaniyan urged Nigerians to register at a ward very close to their residence, so as not to be disenfranchised on the day of the election.

Pastor in Charge of Oyo Province 1, Pastor Isaac Oyetayo, in his remarks said, “Oyo Province 1 is the first to make this move under the Region 21 as Christians must arise to rescue the nation”.

He said the move was also in fulfillment of the decision of the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Adeboye, to encourage members to participate in politics.

Chairman of the summit, Dr Akin Fagbemi, assured the church that the directorate would do its best to touch the grassroots.