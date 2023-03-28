2023 recruitment: NDLEA drops latest update

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has explained to candidates seeking to apply in the ongoing recruitment process that its portal has been upgraded for seamless application.

Speaking exclusively with Blueprint on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, urged intending applicants to try off-peak hours when the online traffic is less busy.

He said, “We’ve upgraded the system and since our last public statement on it, we’ve been having improvements leading to almost half a million users on the portal and over 110,000 applications completed and submitted.

“Those still having issues may try off-peak hours when the traffic is less. Some others who are outside the age bracket required may encounter some difficulties submitting and are part of those still complaining without knowing the system is programmed not to accept such applications.

“Nevertheless, our technical team works 24/7 to attend to issues that’ll continue to make the process seamless to the last day of application, 8th April.”

