2023: Reps and the worry over e-CVR, voters’ apathy

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was recently under fire from the House of Representatives which came up with concerns that the ongoing online continuous voter registration exercise was seemingly ineffective, and also on perceived apathy of voters. JOSHUA EGBODO writes on the new challenges

Overtime innovations

With the return of democracy in 1999, major reforms in the nation’s electoral system began earnestly with the late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, who after being declared as winner of the April 21, 2007 presidential election, and a successor to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, was later to publicly admit that the poll that brought him to power was full of irregularities; a rare feat in the opinion of many Nigerians though.

He was later to institute the Justice Mohammed Uwais electoral reform panel, which after a period of sitting and engagements with stakeholders, came up with far-reaching recommendations to the government on ways into making Nigeria’s electoral system more credible and popular amongst the people.

Jonathan on saddle

Understandably in the words of followers of the developments then, Yar’Adua could not do much on what he desired, owing to health challenges. With the Justice Uwais’ report before him, the health situation around him made implementation of the recommendations impossible. But when President Goodluck Jonathan came on the saddle, he moved on with the intention of his erstwhile principal by sending to the National Assembly, a bill on electoral reforms, which was to alter the 2010 Electoral Act. Principal amongst the reforms occasioned by the alteration then, was the introduction of card reader gadgets as mode of accreditation of potential voters.

Analysts saw the move as one of the best that offered a great measure of credibility into Nigeria’s electoral system. To them, a lot of the hitherto usual manipulations like multiple voting, ballot box stuffing and others were to a great extent, effectively blocked.

More attempts

With the success of those reforms, more attempts were made by the National Assembly, especially, after the wide belief that the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari was able to secure a seamless victory based on innovations introduced under Jonathan, with some of such based on the Uwais’ panel recommendations. Dramatically, however, those moves have not seen the light of the day, as President Buhari has repeatedly found reasons to veto the bills.

INEC’s efforts

As an umpire, many saw INEC as limited by the Electoral Act, and to the Nigerian Constitution where provisions are made in relation to elections in the country. On the basis of that understanding, the law mandated the Commission to embark on continuous voters registration in order not to deny eligible Nigerians their franchises.

But the challenges

Seen as a relief for those who may have attained the age of 18 in-between one general election and another, before they can register to vote as the practice was, the continuous voter registration introduced by INEC was, however, faced with challenges of cumbersomeness, with its designated offices for the exercise usually overcrowded in the midst of very slow progress.

The virtual option

INEC was by many, commended when it came up with the online registration of voters as an alternative to crowding its offices, as the virtual option offered potential voters to register specific bio data of themselves before heading to the nearest designated centre to conclude the process. The option, according to many, has been ineffective as was expected.

Reps kick

The perceived ineffectiveness of the ongoing process, last week moved the House of Representatives into action, as it Thursday passed a resolution, directing the commission to revert to physical registration of potential voters across the country. This came following the adoption of a motion by Hon. Abubakar Yalleman, who expressed concern over voters’ apathy and challenges trailing the virtual registration of voters.

The lawmaker who represents the Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, said his constituency, and many others across the country have been placed at a disadvantaged position due to the non-availability of registration centres and officials. He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established to, among other things, organize elections in Nigeria as well as put all necessary processes in place for the successful conduct of elections in Nigeria.

In his words, the ongoing registration was a fact that “the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in carrying out one of its constitutional duties, has put in place the machinery for the virtual Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), which has been ongoing”, but expressed concern that “Mallam Madori/Kaugama federal constituency and many other federal constituencies have been placed at disadvantage position due to non-availability of registration centres and officials, inadequate power supply, insufficient operational tools and equipment as well as inadequate enlightenment programme, the effect of which are low figure recorded within the constituencies”.

He argued further that if the voter registration exercise is concluded without addressing the above-mentioned challenges, thousands of potential voters in Nigeria will be disenfranchised during the forthcoming elections, adding that given current realities on ground, “INEC may need to engage in both physical and virtual processes by introducing physical enumerators to make up for the lapses in the online registration exercise”.

Speaking in support of the motion, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi said members who represent the rural constituencies would understand the importance and value of the motion. “In my constituency, not up to 10 per cent have access to network, social media and telephone and these are what INEC is using to register voters”. He thus called for the deployment of physical enumerators to fill the gap put in place by the lack of adequate technology for voter’s registration.

While calling on the INEC to employ ad-hoc staff to conduct the exercise so that many Nigerians who have reached the age of 18 years can be captured, as they have the right to vote, he also urged the electoral umpire to put in place a physical enumeration option for effectiveness of the exercise.

Majority Whip, Hon. Mohammed Monguno in his contribution commended sponsor of the motion, and stressed that there were places, especially in the North East region of the country, where telecommunication facilities have been completely destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents. “Particularly in the North-Eastern part of the country and Borno state where I come from, this motion is apt and timely”, he submitted.

Also speaking, Hon. Miriam Onuoha called on INEC to embark on more robust advocacy in new polling units to ensure the voter’s registration process is seamless and easy to implement, while Hon. Ben Igbakpa called on the commission to decentralize the process and make same more flexible for potential voters to register.

Several more lawmakers, including Hon. Ihama Omoregie, Hon. Mela Dan-Zaria, and Hon. Beni Lar, spoke in support of the motion, as many were of the opinion that the ongoing virtual registration appeared not to be encouraging enough for Nigerians.

Will INEC comply?

Worrisome as the development has been to many Nigerians, even outside the parliament, many have expressed concern that the call by the House of Representatives may not be heeded by INEC. And if it doesn’t, a great number of Nigerians may not be registered as effectiveness and accessibility of the online registration option have been called to question.

