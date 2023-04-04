2023: Reps kick against call for interim government

The House of Representatives has unanimously kicked against the ongoing agitation against the May 29 inauguration of a new government for Nigeria, and the call for an interim government instead.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the aftermath of the February 25 presidential election, declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the polls.

Reacting to calls that an interim government be put in place while issues arising from the general elections are addressed, majority of members of the House while debating a motion under matters of urgent public importance, by Hon. Unyime Idem on Tuesday, kicked against the call.

The House condemned the call in strong terms, and charged the security agencies to be on alert to forestall the possible breakdown of law and order

The House further warned aggrieved parties to desist from heating up the polity and to believe in the rule of law while awaiting the outcome of litigations already before the court of law.

The lawmaker in presenting the motion argued that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, part 1, section 132, allows for change of leadership through the ballots, allowing for a four year tenure of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after each election cycle.

He said, “Interim government is undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unknown to our laws as a court of competent jurisdiction had in time past so declared.”

He recalled that on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the State Security Service issued a warning on some individuals who are allegedly plotting to install an interim Government in Nigeria, expressing worries that “if the plots are allowed to see the light of the day, it will result in anarchy, with a price many generations after us will continue to pay for”.

Members including Abdulkadir Sa’ad, Sada Soli and Julius Ihonvbere among others cautioned that it was time the move is urgently nipped, to avoid the 1993 experience that saw the annulment of the June 12 presidential poll, for the which the late MKO Abiola was adjudged the winner.

Soli in citing a popular Nigerian lawyer who he did not name also warned that some persons involved are well respected personalities, whose opinion should not be carelessly dismissed.

“Every lover of democracy should fight that, because it is going to take us several decades backward. It is now for the state to deal with, and we all should look at this with a sense of responsibility and love for this country”, he said.

