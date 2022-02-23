2023: Resign to pursue your ambition, Olawepo-Hashim tells political office holders 

Ahead of the 2023 elections, former presidential candidate, now All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on appointed public officials with political ambition to resign from their present positions to pursue their ambitions.

Delivering a public lecture titled: ‘Uthman Dan Fodio: A legacy of anti-corruption’ at the Arewa House, Kaduna, Wednesday, Olawepo-Hashim stated that the first step towards stopping corruption in Nigeria is to ensure that the forces of corruption do not hijack the system in the build up to 2023 elections.

He said politicians with prima-facie cases of corruption established against them must be shamed and prevented from being nominated in the various party primaries or they should be voted against at the general elections.

He stated further that, “Every Nigerian must join in the call that appointed public officers aligned with private interests who have political ambitious, must now resign their appointments to prevent the complete privatisation of the state by the rich.”

He also called for decentralisation of government processes to reduce corruption induced through over-centralisation of power and advocated a “constitutional amendment to ensure that elected public officers at the federal and state levels publicly declare their assets upon election to office. Mere declaration at the Code of Conduct Bureau asset declaration forms will no longer suffice.”

Olawepo-Hashim also canvassed for a new policy of encouraging electronic registration of all assets, such as land and house titles at state levels, as well as for a new “ethical reform campaign to be launched, aimed at promoting simple lifestyle rather than ostentatious living and ensuring that public officers maintain simplicity in the type and numbers of cars they use, houses they live in, and ceremonies they stage.”

“Nothing of recent underscores the depth of the corruption quagmire in our country as the sordid details of the alleged drug deals of the soon to be extradited top police corp, DCP Abba Kyari. This particular case is interesting because it reveals how audacious the corrupt have become in the Nigerian system.

“Since Kyari was already indicted on cybercrime, one would have expected him to keep a low profile as men of the underworld do in other climes when the radar is on them. But in Nigeria, the criminals now believe that there is no government and that they can literally get away with anything.”

The occasion was attended by lots of scholars from public and private sectors including the director of Arewa House, Dr. Shehu Aliyu, who delivered the welcome address on behalf of the vice chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor Kabiru Bala. Other dignitaries present include Alhaji Usman Ibrahim, the Falaki Zazzau, who chaired the occasion and Professor Shehu. Muhammed led the discussion on the paper.