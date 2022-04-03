2023: Reward our loyalty with senatorial seat, group urges Ekiti APC 

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political interest group in Ekiti south, the Ise/ Orun Concerned Indigenes (IOCI) has appealed to the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), to reward it’s loyalty to the party by ceding the senatorial seat to Ise/Orun area.

The group which comprise politicians, representatives from various quarters and other stakeholders made the appeal weekend, while reviewing the political state of affairs of the local government at an enlarged meeting.

The meeting also decried alleged marginalisation of the area in terms of dividends of democracy.

The group expressed dissatisfaction in a statement signed by its chairman, Olorunfemi kehinde, and Secretary, Afolabi Ilesanmi.

It alleged that the council has not enjoyed fair political representations in government since 2010.

Making specific demands, the group urged the ruling APC to cede the Ekiti south senatorial slot to the council as a mark of appreciation, adding that the area deserves it by merit owing to its sustained loyalty to the party.

“The truth of the matter is that our local government has not been enjoying fair political representations under the APC administration since 2010.

“It is a fact that during the PDP era, our council enjoyed more patronage in terms of dividends of democracy, elective positions and political appointments. Ise/Orun indigenes had rare opportunities to be elected into House of Representative on two occasions even though our community voting strength was so low.

“Still, we were treated as a local government in the south then. Unlike now that nothing is coming from APC political party to Ise/Orun,” the statement reads in part.

The Ise/Orun indigenes also lamented that the only opportunity they had in the council in 2019 was truncated with the sack of Senator Dayo Adeyeye by the courts.

“Yes, Prince Adeyeye was elected through

APC, but was removed by the court. Unfortunately, it was only Adeyeye that lost his court case in an election that produces two House of Representatives members for the APC.

“We Ise/Orun never see APC political party’s impact in his court case. We need to ask how first and second term of Fayemi is fair to us as a local government and also if APC really considers Ise/Orun as part of other local governments in the state?

“Ise/Orun had been fair to the government of Gov. Fayemi and APC as a party, but all our requests from this government were denied. We appealed for APC to consider Ise/Orun for governor and we were later hoping for deputy governor and unfortunately, both were denied.”