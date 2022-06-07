2023: Ringim picks Jigawa NNPP guber ticket 

The two- term gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Jigawa state, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, has picked the ticket to run for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Ringim was the governorship candidate of the PDP in 2015 and 2019 general elections and he lost to Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ringim was a former Chief of staff to both Saminu Turaki and Sule Lamido when they were governor’s of Jigawa state between 1999 and 2015.

Ringim emmerged as a consensus candidate with 861 votes in the party’s gubernatorial primary election held at Dutse stadium.

It would be recalled that Ringim along with his supporters dumped the PDP and joined the NNPP few months ago in Dutse, the state capital.

Ringim in his acceptance speech thanked the party delegates, stakeholders and other members for the confidence reposed in him and honour bestowed on him.

He urged the people of the state and Nigeria in general to use the power of their votes rationally come 2023 to rescue the state and the nation in general.

