2023: Rising poverty may lead to uprising, Mogahlu warns



African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has warned of the prospect of a social insurrection in the country if the rising poverty is not addressed.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja at a parley organised by the party for the ADC presidential hopefuls themed “forging ahead, leading forward and knowledge-driven collegiate presidency”, Mogahlu said his fear was based on the teething poverty and deprivation among the downtrodden in the country.

The former deputy governor of the Centre Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who decried the appalling level of insecurity in the country blamed poor leadership for the unfortunate development.

The former envoy of the United Nations (UN) said the nation needs a visionary leader with the capacity to enhance nation building, national security, national economy and international relations.

Moghalu said Nigerians are faced with a historic choice to make in the 2023 poll to turn around their fortune for the better by voting into power a purposeful and visionary leader.

He said: “Nigeria is the first son of the black race and yet we have not been able to realise our potentials. We talk about leadership, I am running for President because the poverty in this country is simply too much to ignore anymore and if it continues it will lead to a social revolution I have no doubt about it, it will happen but it’s just matter of when.

“I am running for President because of all the young people of these country who have no job, meanwhile we are having more and more children one day their energies will translate into something very negative in this country.

“I am running for President because this country is so divided that it does not move from being a country to a nation. Ethnic division, religious division and all sought of divisions. So, I can say that I Mogahlu is what Nigerians need to fix this country.

Continuing, he noted: “In the general election, we are faced with a historic choice to make. It is not just an election of politics as usual. We all have a clear choice to make. Today in Nigeria life is cheap.

“You can’t travel from Abuja to kaduna with your eyes closed , there are no jobs for our young graduates, our schools are on strike, education in Nigeria had collapsed, poverty is rising beyond imaginable proportion, inflation is rising.

“Everything seems to be doing down. 2023 is the time to make the choice for a purposeful future. Yes leadership is the problem. I am that leader Nigeria needs. ADC is the party that will deliver that leadership.”

Dr Chike Okogwu who is one of the presidential aspirants decried the apathy by the elites towards active participation in the politics of the country.

He said the situation has thrown up those he termed as “brigands” occupying various elective seats to the detriment of Nigerians.

He said it behooves the elites to endeavour to actively participate in partisan politics and the electioneering process to reclaim their rightful place in the governance of the country.

Other ADC presidential aspirants at the event include: Chukwuka Monye, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka

Bishop Ify George Oforkans, Princess Chichi Ojei, Lady Angela Johnson, Dumebi Kachikwu and Muhammad Lamido.

