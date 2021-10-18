2023: Rivers APC now stronger, united – Dimkpa

A chieftain of the All progressives congress (APC) in Rivers state, Engineer (Dr) Chukwudi Dimkpa, has assured that the party in the state is now a stronger platform for peace and unity to achieve its 2023 general elections project.

Engineer Dimkpa, who is also a member of the Olympic organizing committee, Rivers state, made this declaration while speaking with select journalists during the party’s state congress in Port-Harcourt.

Dimkpa who expressed optimism over the party which was hitherto crisis-ridden and replete with litigations, said he no longer envisaged such development considering the new leadership of the party that emerged from the congress.

He disclosed that the congress which had over 3,000 delegates from the 23 LGAs of the state was an indication that all forces of disunity within its fold would “have no choice but bury their hatchet in the interest of Rivers People to achieve hitch-free elections come 2023.”

He noted that from the preparation for the congress to the day it was held at the Port-Harcourt polo field, nobody or group of persons protested or made any move to stop the process.

He stressed that peace prevailed throughout the congress and elections of new executives to pilot the affairs of the party into 2023 general elections.

Asked if APC would toe the line of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has thrown presidential contest open instead of zoning, Dimkpa said that decision is an exclusive reserve of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to announce which pattern it would adopt.

He ruled out insinuations that the party in the state would impose candidates against the choice of electorate, saying that its leadership under Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi, the Transportation minister, is not autocratic nor nurses vested interest.

The congress tagged: “APC Next Level”, ended with an election of its new leaders across the 23 LGAs with Chief Emeka Beke as state chairman and madam Beatrice Amobi as Woman Leader, among others.