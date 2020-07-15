2023, sacked APC leaders, others behind media attacks on Malami, Buhari – NYCN



The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has accused politicians, especially in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of brain behind the recent media attacks on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), allegedly targeted to discredit the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.



The youths council said since the recent dissolution of APC’ National Working Committee (NWC) those who that party leadership was working for were still very unhappy, adding that “there is a limit to how they can vent their anger on Mr. President, they have chosen to unleash all their venoms on the Attorney General.”



The national youths leadership said it owe the country a patriotic duty to defend those who are patriotically on the side of a good leader like President Muhammadu Buhari.



Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, NYCN’s national president Comrade Solomon Adodo, said the only aim of the said politicians were to rubbish the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to rid the country of systemic corruption, “but also to destabilize his government so that an eventual takeover is guaranteed.



“They began by insinuating that if Magu is guilty of corruption, it means the President has altogether lost it. In fact, they claim that by the government allowing him to stay this long, it means the Anti-corruption fight is a charade. But this notion is laughable, because it is the same government of Buhari that is probing him now. But we shall deal with this point later.



“Another group has focused their attention on the Star Chief Law Officer of Federation, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN. Their own antics are infantile, comical and full of delusions that one is forced to pity them. You may have seen a building which they claim that Mr. Malami built for his son. And you may have read of other properties which they unsuccessfully tried to link him to. These have all been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood.”



Speaking on why some APC leaders were allegedly working to discredit the AGF and the President, the youths leader said: “Consequent upon point one (1) above, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was headed to an avoidable crisis, with litigations everywhere, Mr. President in his capacity as the authentic leader of the Party announced his endorsement of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. According to the him (Mr. President), he has “sought highest legal opinions…” That legal opinion is now credited to the Attorney General, Mr. Malami. But we dare add here, that if it was Malami alone that gave the President that legal opinion, he gave a very correct legal advice, the APC should remain very grateful to him.



“While the Party issue was a matter of subtle plots and psychological combat, the probe of Mr. Ibrahim Magu which has opened unbelievable can of worms began. Remember that it was Mr. Malami in his capacity as the Chief Law Officer of the Federal Government that insisted, following intelligence and reports, that Magu should be probed. This has angered some powerful quarters.



“There are people who Magu appeared to have worked for, other than the President and Nigeria he was appointed to work for. To these people, Malami is an eternal enemy for doing his job patriotically.



“There is another group that believe that their political ambitions, which they placed above the Party they hope to achieve those ambitions, have been fractured or scuttled by a simple correct legal advice by the Attorney General of the Federation.”





Comrade Adodo, however, thanked Malami “for standing up for the truth, even in the face of dangers. Posterity will remember the good you did,” the youths council said.



