2023: SaMBA hits Northern Elders Forum



The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has condemned a statement credited to the Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, boasting that northern Nigeria will retain the presidency in 2023 because of its numerical strength.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr., on Monday in Abuja and made available to newsmen, SaMBA described the statement purportedly made by Hakeem Baba – Ahmed on behalf of NEF, as reckless, careless and insensitive.

The group wondered how the Northern Elders Forum with the calibre of educated people among them can resort to boasting that the north has the population to do anything they want with power.

The era of ‘One North’ SaMBA stressed , is gone as many liberal minded elites in the North will never be on the same page with Hakeem Baba – Ahmed.

“The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to the statement credited to Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed that the North is not ready to relinquish power in 2023, claiming that the region has majority of votes and democracy says ‘vote whom you want.

“Let Dr Baba-Ahmed be reminded that without the Middle Belt, such numbers boasted about in the North is mere political posturing.

“It is disheartening that Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed will make such reckless and careless statement at a time when we are still battling to keep the country united.

“One would have expected that the retired Permanent Secretary with his exposure and academic prowess, will choose his words carefully, but it is quite unfortunate that NEF will talk recklessly.

“It is certain that some liberal minded people in the North will be shedding secret tears as a result of the statement credited to the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), because it is based on a delusion of a ‘one north’ that has treated the middle belt region as second class citizens.

“The so called ‘north” cannot boast of numerical strength to win election without reckoning with the strength of the middle belt that has decided to work with their southern Nigeria counterparts to produce fresh and effective leaders for the country.

“Rather than boasting of numerical strength to win election, NEF should look for ways to turn the numerical strength to productivity. Nigeria is presently rated as the poverty headquarters of the world because of poor standards of living in the region.

“We therefore urge liberal minded Northerners to work with the Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) to produce a new crop of leaders in 2023 with the requisite competence, character and courage in putting Nigeria on the right pedestal in the 21st century.”