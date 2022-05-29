2023: Sani Bello emerges APC Niger North senatorial candidate

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for Niger North senatorial district.

Announcing the results at Teachers House in Kontagora, the Returning Officer, Adamu Abdulkarim said Governor Bello scored 335 while Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi scored seven (7) votes with one invalid.

Abdulkarim explained that 343 votes were cast with a total of 435 registered voters, adding that local government delegates boycotted the primary election.

However, incumbent senator’s agent walked out less than one hour after the commencement of the primary election process, claiming lack of enabling environment for the poll.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in an interview shortly after he was announced winner, expressed happiness over the outcome and urged his opponent to be patient and take it in good faith while waiting for better days ahead.

He charged security agencies to ensure law and order in the 25 LGAs of the state, devoid of thuggery and dangerous weapons in order to ensure the safety of the citizens.

