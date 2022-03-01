2023: Sarah Jibrin harps on mutual respect among worshippers 





A former presidential aspirant and Senior Special Adviser on Ethics, Moral and Values, Dr Sarah Jibrin, has called on politicians and religious leaders, especially the Muslim and Christian faithful to adhere to the teachings of Jesus and Prophet Mohammed as the cornerstone of peaceful co-existence.

The former adviser made this call on Monday in Abuja when journalists ambushed her at an event where she was a special guest.

Mama Sarah, as she is fondly called, hesitated to open up with members of the media, protesting that she had returned to her private life.

Pressed further to comment on women mobilisation for the 2023 general elections, she said she would be active in sensitising the women on partisan politics, calling on Nigerians to show positive concern for peace and harmony.

Sarah Jibrin decried the men for their negative attitude towards the women, especially when it comes to elective and appointive roles for the women. She also blamed the women folk for hating themselves when they should be using their number to assume relevance in political participation.“Even when a Nigerian woman became second in command as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, the politicians at home have not deemed it fit to elect women to such political positions in the country as our men still shy away from the fact that women can lead better if given the chance,” she said.

Dr. Sarah said “there are more religious challenges going on in the country now, and until such issues are addressed and leaders who swore by their religious affirmation start leading by the oath they swore to, leadership puzzle will continue to play in the minds of many Nigerians.”