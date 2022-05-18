2023: Saraki a presidential material – Makinde 

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the immediate past Senate President, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator Bukola Saraki, is a presidential material.

The governor stated this in Ibadan Tuesday while receiving Senator Saraki into his office . He said PDP will win the 2023 presidential election and as well salvage Nigeria from the throes of economic woes and insecurity.

Governor Makinde said the least of the PDP presidential hopeful is better than the best All Progressives Congress (APC) can offer Nigeria for the 2023 general elections.

The governor described Senator Saraki as a good presidential material that has a clear understanding of the issues of government, and that the least of the PDP presidential aspirants is better than the best APC has to offer.

Speaking further, Governor Makinde berated the APC-controlled National Assembly for making laws that make the electoral process unstable, adding, he hoped that President Muhammadu Buhari would assent to the latest amendment to ensure that statutory delegates vote in party primaries, before the commencement of the House of Assembly primaries.

“You mentioned that I am a super-delegate to the convention, but that may not be with the situation that the APC National Assembly has put us into. They have modified the Electoral Act, sent it to the president and I am not aware that the president has assented to that. And if it is not assented to, even the president himself, all the governors and all those claiming they are statutory delegates will not be able to vote.

“That is the implication of what they have done. We may have a situation whereby the presidential candidate will be determined by only the elected national delegates, only 774 throughout this

country.”

The governor added: “We also have the issue of section 84(12). They got a judgment in Abia, which has been set aside, and the Attorney General of the Federation has, again, gone to the Supreme Court for an interpretation. Is it a conflict between the federal government and the states?”

