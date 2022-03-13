2023: Saraki assures youths of inclusiveness

The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has assured youths of inclusiveness in the federal government that will be formed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Saraki who stated this while addressing Zonal and states youth leaders on Tuesday in Abuja, acknowledged that Youths and Women are critical to PDP’s 2023 victory.

The former Kwara state Governor said “God’s willing PDP is coming into power in 2023. And there’s no way PDP will win without those of you here in this room. The assurances some of us will give, and you who know we will not promise what we will not do. I’ve had the opportunity to meet with members of the NWC. And they are committed that this time around you are not just going to work for the party. You are also going to be there to make sure that the government of PDP works functionally”.

He said “If you look at what has hindered this government, is not lack of ideas, is implementation, they are tired. They don’t have what it takes to make things happen. So any government that is coming needs to have energetic committed people like yourself, otherwise, the government will go nowhere”.

“So nobody is doing you a favour by saying you should be part of that government is in the interest of the nation, the ex President of the Senate added.

He also noted that “we only lost the 2019 elections with under 5 million votes. There are over 18 million youth still unregistered. If we can register those numbers they will vote for a government that will bring a better future for you all.

“The 2023 election is for PDP, is there for us. Let’s go back and mobilize our supporters to ensure that we all register at the end of the day it is their votes that will get us there, he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu charged the party youth leaders to use technology to mobilise for the party to unseat the ruling APC.

Ayu who was represented by PDP deputy national chairman North, Umar Damagum “We appeal to you to also be digital. We are in a digital age. If you mobilize your colleagues, from the wards to the local governments on phone alone, you can do a lot”.

On his part, the PDP national youth leader, Muhammad Suleiman Kadade said under the APC Nigeria faces imminent collapse.

“Our dear country Nigeria faces imminent collapse due to unprecedented economic and security challenges. Nigeria has been named the poverty capital of the world, Nigeria ranks five places worse on the 2021 corruption perception index and the state of insecurity has reached unacceptable proportion, Kadade noted

The national youth leader who urged Youth leaders to join the PDP to rescue the country also stressed that “It is very important that as we are embarking on mass mobilization of Nigerians, we should encourage those without Permanent Voters Cards (PVCS) to quickly visit INEC registration centres nearest to them to get registered. It is the PVC that can empower the youths to vote out the incompetent government of APC. Therefore, all the youths must have PVCS”.