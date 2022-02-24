2023: Saraki consults ex-VP, Makarfi other PDP stakeholders

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has consulted with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, former governor of Kaduna state, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, and other stakeholders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over his 2023 presidential ambition.

Saraki also met with a former governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, Kaduna state PDP Chairman, who is Chairman of PDP Chairmen, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyet, and executive members of Kaduna state chapter of PDP.

Sarki, who was represented on the consultation tour by Chairman, Contact and mobilisation committee of Abubakar Bukola Saraki for president 2023, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, and other members of the committee, told PDP members at the party state secretariat that Nigerians are sick and tired of APC, adding that if Saraki is voted into power, he would ensure a heathy nation.

Professor Hagher said presidency under Saraki would be a double blessing for the country for the fact that he is a medical doctor, young and energetic who has held the post of governor and Senate President and is ready to listen to the yearnings of the citizens.

“We have met with former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former governor Ahmed Makarfi, former governor Ramalan Yero, former and serving PDP Senators. They gave us permission to come and address the larger house in Kaduna. We are in PDP because APC is not a party to join. Nigerians are sick and tired of APC, a strange bed fellow that came together to bring hardship on Nigerians through civilian dictatorship.

“PDP is well organised. It will defeat APC. Saraki will be accepted by the North and South. He is well educated. When he becomes president he will unite the citizens. We have insecurity in the country today because the leaders are incapable. We need a president that will ensure security of the people,” Hagher said.

A member of the delegation, Dan Okafor told party members that, “North should take the power back. Saraki is the right candidate of PDP. He will win 28 out of 36 states in the country. Nigeria needs youthful president, and that is Saraki come 2023. PDP will come back in 2023. There is hardship, there is insecurity in the country. APC promised to provide massive employment, but where are the jobs today. PDP must unite, we must look for the person that will win the presidency for us. He is Bukola Saraki.”

Responding, the Sate Chairman of PDP, Mr. Hassan Hyet, described Bukola Saraki as a humble, gentle and responsible leader that every leadership should long for.

Hyet said he could foresee the enormous energy the delegation will display to sell Saraki candidacy if the real campaign began. He used the occasion to condemn the recent impeachment of the deputy governor of Zamfara state.

“We condemn in totality the show of shame in Zamfara state over impeachment of the PDP deputy governor. We condemn in totality the approval of a card carrying member of APC by NASS as INEC Commissioner. We want President Buhari to resolve with ASUU so that our children can go back to schools. Insecurity must be brought to an end so that our farmers can go back to the farms. We want to sleep with two eyes closed,” he said.

The contact and mobilisation committee include, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher (Chairman) Dr. Musa Ahmadu (Secretary), Sen. Shaba Lafiagi, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Chief Osaro Onaiwo, Hon. Mohammed Abdullahi Rico, Chief Daniel Okafor, Hon. Amena Hembadoon, Abigail Molme, Hon. Yunana Iliya, Hon. Binta Bello, Hon. Shehu Gusau, Hon. Amos Mogaji Gideon, Hon. Aliyu Maigari, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar.