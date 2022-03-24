2023: Saraki intensifies consultation, meets Reps PDP Caucus 

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Abubakar Saraki, has assured that he would bridge the gap between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government if elected president of Nigeria.

Saraki gave the assurance during a consultative meeting he held with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives Tuesday night in Abuja at the residence of House Minority Leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu.

According to the presidential aspirant, “Nigeria cannot attract investment into the country where a government elevated presidential orders above legislative interventions to strengthen the economy.”

He assured that the experience he has garnered as a lawmaker would be sufficiently available to make the institution of the national assembly earn the respect and independence it deserved to provide suitable laws for Nigerians.

Saraki continued: “Today the kind of debt profile that we have, is about 90% revenue debt profile, certainly government alone cannot bring us out of this mess.

“The only way we can get out of this mess is by having an environment that brings in investment because the government alone cannot do it.

“We can only get out of this mess. If we have leadership that is visionary; understands the issue and is courageous.

“You cannot give what you don’t have. All of you members of the House of Representatives you are enlightened.

“You have the experience, most of you are victims of what the legislative arm of government does when it comes to executive-legislative misunderstanding. “Will you continue to be victim of leadership?” Saraki asked.

“It is time that you have one of yours leading this country. It is important for us to have a president who understands how to work with the National Assembly.

“Not to be battling every day on executive-legislative debating whether a budget is a proposal or padding, is an insult to the institution. These are issues that are so critical in moving this country forward.”