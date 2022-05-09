2023: Saraki promises free medical services, job creation 





Former Senate President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has promised free medical services, unity, security, job creation and improved economy in Nigeria, if elected president.

Saraki who was Senate President from 2015 to 2019, a Senator from 2011 to 2015 and Kwara state governor between 2003 and 2011, said free medical services will be easy for him to implement as a medical doctor.

Addressing Kaduna PDP delegates at the party state secretariat Sunday, the presidential hopeful said if elected, he will unite the country, revive moribund textiles and other industries to create job opportunities for the teeming youth and he will ensure diversification from oil to other exports and seek improvement of the Nigerian economy.

“I am here to address our delegates in Kaduna state because without the blessings of Kaduna state, nothing will happen. It is God that made it so. 2023 is not a time to vote anyhow person into power. We need a courageous man to lead Nigeria. I stood my ground as Senate President for things to work well.”

