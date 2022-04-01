2023: Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala take consultation to IBB 

A former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and two other presidential aspirants Thursday consulted former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda on the search for consensus candidate of the People’s Democratic Party president.

Other PDP Presidential aspirants on the visit to IBB are Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi.

Speaking , Saraki who led the delegation, said the adoption of consensus candidate is the only sure way for the party to have successful outing in 2023 general elections.

He said, “this is a solution providing political process, to enable the PDP find a consensus candidate within us who are competent and will get the support of everybody to ensure victory of the party.”

He noted that the country needs a leader with the desire to make a better Nigeria, hence the need to get the support, blessing, advice and guidance of elder statesmen like IBB.

Saraki condoled with Nigerians over the unfortunate pains they are going through due to the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

In a response, the former military president Babangida assured the aspirants of his full support, considering their vision and belief to ensure security, unity of the country and better Nigeria.

He said the unity of Nigeria is paramount and urged them to keep the spirit up to the benefit of the country and generations unborn, noting: “That is the only way the nation will develop and be secured.”