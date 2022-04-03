2023: Saraki’ll perform better than others, group tells Nigerians  ￼

A group made up of university dons, some ex-governors, prominent members of the political class and top businessmen, have told Nigerians to queue behind former Senate President Bukola Saraki, saying indices show that he would perform better than others in the race for Also Rock.

The group stormed Calabar weekend to drum support for the former Kwara state governor to ensure he takes over from president Muhammadu Buhari.

The group believe that with Saraki at the helm of affairs, Nigeria’s economy, which they said, is almost at the verge of collapsing, would be revamped.

Speaking, the chairman of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Contact and Advocacy Council, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, who is a one- time senator and former minister of Power and Steel, said among several persons jostling for the seat of the president, Saraki has capacity to turn around the fortunes of the nation.

Hagher, also a one -time Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, said “Saraki is highly educated. We cannot put an insensitive person in such a position of authority. We are not a monarchy. We want a young man who has the link between the youth and old. Saraki is also somebody who have practicalised the 35 percent affirmative action.

“For us in the PDP, the women are always in the same room with us. With Saraki, women will take their right pride of place. He will give Nigeria unity and be in a proper position to stand for the oppressed. As I speak, all our leaders have been blindfolded. Bukola is here to answer to your fears and assuage your pains.”

On the issue of zoning, the group chairman decried how zoning has been abused, saying it was time of north central to produce the president of the country.