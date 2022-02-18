2023: Sardaunan Gombe urges citizens to get PVCs

The Sardaunan Gombe, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has called on Gombe indigenes and Nigerians, particularly women and youth, to come out and register to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

This was contained in a press statement issued by his media aide, ibrami Sani Shawai.

Dr. Gwamna noted that the opportunity provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be grabbed by all citizens to register to be able to perform their civic responsibilities, come 2023.

He said political participation was important for citizens in view of the fact “politics helps to shape governance;” hence, there was no need for anyone to stay off the voter registration, but to embrace it.

“No one should wait until the rush hour; the time is now and we all are advised to register in time so that we can get that golden opportunity to vote candidates of our choice to bring good governance to the country and Gombe state.

“Electing leaders of our choice is our responsibility that no one can deny anyone but without PVC, that right will be denied; so, let’s go out and get our PVCs,” he said, via the statement.

He also advised any voter that “wants to make any change to do so to ensure that voting is made easy during elections.”