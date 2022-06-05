2023: SDP as platform to realise Tinubu aspiration 

EMEKA NZE writes that with the anticipation that national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be denied ticket in the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is not mere coincidence that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) fixed its presidential primaries for June 8

Aside the All Progressives Congress (APC), another political party which was a beneficiary of the recent magnanimity of deadline extension of presidential primaries by the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the Social Democratic Party (SDP).



INEC, the nation’s election management body, had fixed June 3, 2022 as deadline for presidential primaries for all the political parties.

However, after much entreaties and persuasions by the political parties, under their umbrella, the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), INEC bowed to pressure, explaining that between its earlier deadline June 3 and June 9, the new deadline, a window exists which does not affect its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.



In compliance with the INEC’s earlier deadline, the major oppostion party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had gone ahead with its own date and held its presidential primaries on May 28, to produce Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as its standard bearer.



Other parties such as the Victor Oye-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) held its own presidential primary on June 1 to produce a former Chief Judge, Prof Peter Umeadi as its presidential eareumbrer.

Yet another faction of the APGA led by one Edozie Njoku had organised its own presidential primary on Friday June 3 to produce a standard bearer, Chief Chekwas Okorie.



While APC which had earlier scheduled to conduct the primaries on May 30th -31st, used the window of INEC’s extension to for the umptheenth time shift its own primaries for June 6th-7th (today and tomorrow), the SDP resolved to fix its presidential primaries on June 8, 2022.

The coincidence of the Shehu Gabam-led SDP presidential primaries coming on the heels of the APC presidential primary been ascribed as a seeming endorsement of the speculations making the rounds that the party is preparing grounds to gain from the imminent loss of membership by the APC in the aftermath of its primaries.



This exodus of supporters of Tinubu to the SDP is purportedly beingrchestrated by the exit of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As one APC faithful who pleaded anonymity succinctly put it, “There is a looming crisis in the APC whose national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, is about to leave the party following his failure to secure the presidential ticket and the perceived ill-treatment metted out to him at the presidential primaries.

Blueprint learnt that Tinubu has opted to make SDP his second choice party should APC try to stop his ambition by denying him the ticket.



To those who staunchily believe and propagate this position, the SDP leadership had long envisaged this and has been repositioning their party to accommodate Tinubu and his supporters.

They point to the recent swapping of party positions between the former national chairman Dr Aguloye and the former national secretary, Malam Shehu Gabam.

Gabam a northerner became the national chairman, while Dr Aguloye became the national secretary of the party.



Although this transposition of power was communicated to the media via a press statement, many wondered why such swap, especially, when the National Executive Council barely a month before the exercise ratified party officials in acting position. The question was why did the party not effect the swap at NEC?

At that NEC, all party officials in acting position were made substantive including Aguloye who hitherto had acted as chairman due to the exit of Prof Tunde Adeniran from the party.



Although the power swap was not only limited to the chairman and the secretary, all positions held by southerners shifted to the north while those held by northerners shifted to the South.

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary Amb. Rufus Aiyenigba, to announce the swap, said, “National Secretary, Shehu Gaban who hails from Bauchi State, North-East who was the National Secretary of the party, “is now appointed as the new national chairman.

“While Dr. Olu Agunloye, who comes from Ondo state, South-west and held the office of the National Chairman, is now appointed as the new National Secretary of SDP,” the national publicity secretary.



“The two new appointments of National Chairman and secretary, respectively, were done by a motion moved by Hon. Chukwuma Ogbonna Uchechukwu, National speaker, youth parliament (National Youth Leader) and was seconded by Maggie Batubo, the National Speaker women parliament (National women Leader).



“The motion was unanimously adopted by all the members of the National Working Committee. The reshuffling of the two offices that had been duly communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission was properly received and acknowledged by the electoral umpire.

“Consequent to this change of National Leadership Of the party, members of the SDP family nationwide and the general public are hereby called upon to take note of this new development in the party.”

“The change in the national leadership of the party is part of the process of gearing up for the realities and responsibilities of the 2023 general election as well as repositioning the party properly as a credible alternative national platform to rescue Nigeria from the current socio-economic challenges and National maladies and to present a new hope for freedom, justice, all-round security and sustainable development.”



But our source disclosed that “this is to pave the way for southern presidential candidate and that candidate is Asiwaju Tinubu.

But the leadership of the SDP has constantly denied this but maintained that their doors were open for new entrants but not only for a particular big masquerade.

In an interview session with Blueprint shortly before he transmuted to become the party’s, national chairman, Gabam was asked whether he was expecting Tinubu to join the party to give him ticket to run, he said:

“Before I answer that, does party give tickets? It’s primary that produces a flag bearer. Anybody who has not purchased the form of the party, I don’t want to discuss him because the sale of the forms is ongoing.

“I don’t want to go into rumours, I only talk about those who have purchased the form. Those who have not purchased the form are not part of what I’m going to discuss, until somebody joins the party, purchase the form, then I can now discuss him.

When further pressed on whether SDP is expecting high profile members including Tinubu, he answered in affirmative but said he would not mention names until they join the party.



Last week, the party inaugurated the national convention/presidential primaries committee led by Engr. Segun Oni who doubles as the party’s governorship candidate in Ekiti state.



At the inauguration of the subcommittees, Oni while fielding questions from newsmen also neither confirmed nor denied the claim that the party would be fielding Tinubu as its candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

In responding to the question, he said, “Well let me say that too much speculations and too much speculations…. We are Social Democratic Party. As far as we are concerned, our doors are open to anybody but then, we are not hawking the opportunities here. We will wait, every process will be taken seriously and without any problem. So don’t speculate too far. So wait for the national convention.

Everything will be transparent.”

It is worthy of note that some officials and some members of the party have prided themselves as the old SDP on which platform Chief MKO Abiola won presidential election in 1993 which was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida.

One of the party bigwigs told Blueprint last week that they have a strong belief that come what may, genuine democracy will not return to the country until power is restored to the party to compensate for the annulment of June 12, 1993 election.

