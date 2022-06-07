2023: SDP female aspirant Dorothy Nuhu steps down for Adebayo



A female presidential aspirant under the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Cesnabmihlo Dorothy Nuhu Akevona has stepped down from the race.

Akevona announced her withdrawal from the presidential race less than 24 hours to the conduct of the party’s presidential primary scheduled for Wednesday, June 8 at a press conference in Abuja.

She attributed her decision to quit the race to obedience and loyalty to the party which resolved to zone its presidential ticket to Southern part of the country.

She also announced that she was collapsing her presidential campaign structure into that of Prince Adewole Adebayo, while promising to work with him to ensure he did not only emerge as SDP flag bearer but elected president of Nigeria come 2023 general elections.

According to her, “Before today, I was in the race for the presidential ticket, which has been zoned to the South. This has automatically ruled me out of the race.

“As an obedient and loyal member of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, I am declaring before you all that I have stepped down my aspiration.

“I must point out at this moment that my abiding reasons for seeking the highest office in the land was never about me, but to propagate the real change in Nigeria, that will cause a turn around for Nigeria and her citizens.

“I’m pleased to inform you, therefore, having been made ineligible that I have identified a formidable candidate, who is eligible for the contest and who also shares the same passion, ideal and aspiration for the socio-economic development of Nigeria and her citizens as I do.

“I have decided to move all my weights behind this credible candidate. He is amiable and highly esteem colleague, Prince Adewole Adebayo.”

