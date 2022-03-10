2023: Seek forgiveness from Nigerians, not votes – Lawan lashes PDP

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said on Thursday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should rather go round Nigeria between now and 2023 polls to ask for forgiveness over past failures and should not bother asking Nigerians for votes.

Lawan said the 16 years of PDP in power created so much damage that would only require them to seek forgiveness from the people and not their votes.

According to him, 2022 is a year of consolidation for APC administration in the light of the legion of ongoing projects which would be commissioned during the year.

He spoke at Agasa in Okene local government area of Kogi state at the commissioning of the constituency projects of Senator Yakubu Oseni who is representing Kogi Central senatorial district at the Senate.

“Year 2022 is a year of consolidation for APC administration across Nigeria.

“Since the arrival of this administration in 2015, so much projects are ongoing across the country including the second Niger bridge which by the Grace of God will be completed this year and will be commissioned by Mr President.

“There are so many road projects that are ongoing. So many infrastructural development projects…This year, by the Grace of God, we will complete these projects and President Muhammadu Buhari will go round the country either in person or virtually or in a representative capacity to commission these projects.

“So the best will be coming this year from the APC. Nobody should deceive anybody. When some people had 16 years, uninterrupted, they didn’t deliver. We have been around only for seven years, that is even less than half, and we have delivered more than they did in 16 years.

“I wouldn’t like to be too partisan but I know that some people have failed Nigeria in 16 years of their stay in charge of government.

“If anything, what they need to do between now and when elections will hold is to go to every community in Nigeria and ask for forgiveness for their failure. Not to seek for votes,” he said.